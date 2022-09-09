ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Hollywood officer fired only weeks after he was acquitted of battery in rough 2019 drug arrest

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago
A Hollywood Police officer who was acquitted of battery against a man during a rough drug-related arrest in 2019 has been terminated after an Internal Affairs investigation. Photo/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A Hollywood Police officer who was acquitted of battery against a man during a rough drug-related arrest in 2019 has been terminated from the police department after an Internal Affairs investigation.

The investigation found that Matthew Barbieri used excessive force and exhibited conduct unbecoming during his encounter with Raymond Schachner on Aug. 6, 2019, Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the police department, said in an email Friday.

Barbieri and a second officer were called to a home in Hollywood that day after Schachner’s father reported his son was behaving erratically and had been using heroin, according to an arrest report. Schachner had been in the bathroom with a belt, syringe and bag of the drug when officers arrived.

The altercation between Barbieri and Schachner started after Schachner started to shout at the officers for entering his home without a warrant, saying he did not give them permission to search his home, the South Florida Sun Sentinel previously reported. A home-surveillance camera recorded Barbieri slapping him twice, grabbing him by the throat and responding, ““How about now? How about now? Do I have permission now?” while he was handcuffed.

A jury found Barbieri not guilty of a misdemeanor battery charge two weeks ago. It is not immediately clear how long Barbieri worked for the police department and in what capacities.

Comments / 6

Barbara Hausler
5d ago

He deserved it. Have you ever taken a look at these older cops? Extremely over weight from all the "free" fast foods offered to them. 😝. Donuts, fried food... etc. I have a few obese older cops in the neighborhood.

Reply
4
Tom
5d ago

To be a licensed hairdresser in florida it cost's minimum $13,500 and 1200hrs of schooling. To go to police academy in Florida it cost $3000 and 770 hrs to graduate the academy and become a tyrant.LET THAT SINK IN

Reply(1)
3
 

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward Sheriff’s deputy charged with DUI and reckless driving after rear-ending car while speeding

A Broward Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested months after he allegedly was driving under the influence, speeding over 30 mph above the speed limit seconds before crashing his unmarked unit into another car. Deputy Carlos Aurelio Hernandez, 36, was arrested Tuesday on charges stemming from the early-morning crash on May 15, the Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. He faces half a dozen ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Accused Killer has Charge Reduced in Dania Beach Murder

A charge of premeditated murder has been reduced to second-degree murder following the death of a man in Dania Beach. The body of Hector Alcaraz Rodriguez was found in his apartment in the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Street about 11:30 a.m. July 3, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
DANIA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

2 ex-employees defraud auto dealer of more than $643,000 and 24 vehicles, Broward Sheriff’s Office says

Two former employees of an auto dealership have been charged with defrauding the business of more than $643,000, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced. According to investigators, William Jason Tyler, 47, of Oakland Park, and Walfredo Misas Cruz, 31, of Fort Lauderdale, created a system that allowed them to steal 24 vehicles from Z Motors on State Road 7 in North Lauderdale and sell them for ...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Historian Marvin Dunn victim of hate crime

A Florida town known for the infamous Rosewood Massacre was the site of a recent racist attack on prominent Miami Black historian and FIU professor emeritus of psychology, Marvin Dunn, Ph.D. David Allen Emanuel, 61, was arrested and charged Monday night with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Broward sheriff investigating shooting that left 1 man dead

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was searching for clues Tuesday in connection with a pre-dawn shooting that left one man dead while another man was hurt but not shot, authorities said.Investigators were called to the 2400 block of NW 8th Street shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a report of gunfire at the location, the sheriff's office said in a written statement.When deputies arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot. He died at the scene.A second man was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said. Information about his condition was not immediately available.Investigators have not revealed many details about the incident, including if the shooter has been identified or if the suspect was at large or in custody. Officials also did not say how the second man was hurt.The identities of the victims were pending.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami police Capt. Javier Ortiz fired over job improprieties

MIAMI - The city of Miami Police Department said Tuesday that it has terminated Capt. Javier Ortiz after an internal investigation found several improprieties linked to his oversight.The department issued a disciplinary action report for the police captain, who has been on the force for 18 years.In a written statement, police Chief Manuel Morales said the job termination was justified."Any member of the Miami Police Department who does not carry out the department's mission is unworthy of serving the residents and stakeholders they vowed to uphold as a sworn member of the police department.  The written report documented alleged policy violations by Ortiz, which included "submitting overtime slips to supervisors of lower rank, failing to supervise by allowing motor sergeants to approve each others overtime slips, an failing to  keep his superiors informed by not advising his direct supervisor, then Assistant Chief Manuel Morales of his hours worked."The disciplinary report, however, said Ortiz had been exonerated by the Internal Affairs over improper procedure allegations.Ortiz had been in hot water before after he clashed in 2017 with a woman who had posted her pursuit of a Miami-Dade police officer. 
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Attack Caught on Camera After Man Beaten With Bat in SW Miami-Dade

No. 1 - Authorities are still looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting at a West Park home early Monday that left two men and a teen dead. The shooting happened just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies responded to the home and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, an adult man, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and later died. A third victim, a teenage male, was taken to an area hospital by a personal vehicle and later died. A woman told NBC 6 her nephew who was in his 30s was one of the victims shot.
WEST PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach; 2nd victim hospitalized

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead, an incident that also sent a second victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street after receiving a call that came in at around 4:05 a.m., Tuesday.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Scooter Collision

A deadly collision involving a car and a motor scooter in Hollywood has resulted in charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for a Miami man. Isaiah Dameon Lafleur, 18, surrendered at the Broward County Jail Monday. According to the arrest report, Lafleur was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Camaro...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Miami New Times

Controversial Miami Police Captain Javier Ortiz Fired After Years of Misconduct

Miami's most controversial police officer, Capt. Javier Ortiz, has been fired from the Miami Police Department (MPD). MPD's Public Information Office confirmed to New Times that Chief Manuel Morales has terminated Ortiz in connection with alleged improper overtime approval. "As of today, September 13, 2022, Javier Ortiz, an 18-year veteran...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

3 shot dead in West Park, deputies say

WEST PARK, Fla. – Two men and a teenage boy were shot dead in West Park overnight Monday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street just after midnight. Codd said deputies found one...
WEST PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Choking me really hard’: Cop who was arrested in battering case is suspended

A Coral Springs police officer who was arrested in Central Florida on charges of choking his girlfriend has been suspended from the agency for two months without pay, a punishment that will ferreted out throughout the next few months. The incident, released in a public records request, happened in August 2020 in Kissimmee. According to an internal review investigation, police said that Officer ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Uproar in court as Parkland gunman's defense team rests case without warning

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The defense in the Parkland mass shooting trial rested its case Wednesday, shocking the judge and prosecutors who were unprepared for the start of the next and final phase of testimony. The abrupt announcement came Wednesday morning and sparked heated criticism from a visibly stunned ...
PARKLAND, FL
