Hollywood officer fired only weeks after he was acquitted of battery in rough 2019 drug arrest

A Hollywood Police officer who was acquitted of battery against a man during a rough drug-related arrest in 2019 has been terminated from the police department after an Internal Affairs investigation.

The investigation found that Matthew Barbieri used excessive force and exhibited conduct unbecoming during his encounter with Raymond Schachner on Aug. 6, 2019, Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the police department, said in an email Friday.

Barbieri and a second officer were called to a home in Hollywood that day after Schachner’s father reported his son was behaving erratically and had been using heroin, according to an arrest report. Schachner had been in the bathroom with a belt, syringe and bag of the drug when officers arrived.

The altercation between Barbieri and Schachner started after Schachner started to shout at the officers for entering his home without a warrant, saying he did not give them permission to search his home, the South Florida Sun Sentinel previously reported. A home-surveillance camera recorded Barbieri slapping him twice, grabbing him by the throat and responding, ““How about now? How about now? Do I have permission now?” while he was handcuffed.

A jury found Barbieri not guilty of a misdemeanor battery charge two weeks ago. It is not immediately clear how long Barbieri worked for the police department and in what capacities.