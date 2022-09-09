ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stalker 2 has not been delayed again, devs say

By Dustin Bailey
 5 days ago
(Image credit: GSC Game World)

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl developer GSC Game World says the game has not suffered any further delays, allaying worries after fans began reporting that their pre-orders had been canceled.

Xbox recently began issuing refunds for digital Stalker 2 pre-orders, according to Polish outlet XGP (opens in new tab), noting that the game had been pushed back to an as-yet-unconfirmed date. The game is no longer available for pre-order on the Xbox store, though you can still make an early purchase of the retail disc through sites like Amazon, and PC pre-orders are still available on platforms like Steam.

"We had to postpone the game to 2023 with no exact release date for now," a GSC Game World spokesperson tells PC Gamer (opens in new tab). "We made the announcement at E3 Microsoft Extended show, alongside the Dev Diary and intro cutscene. Microsoft refunds preorders for the games with no exact release date. When we announce the exact release date later on, the preorders will go live again for Xbox. Pre-orders on PC (Steam, EGS, GOG) are not affected by this."

Stalker 2 was previously scheduled to launch on April 28, 2022, and then on December 8, 2022. That was before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, however. Developer GSC Game World is based in Ukraine, and has been sharing some particularly harrowing stories of the situation in the country alongside development updates on the game.

The game's delay to an unspecified date in 2023 was quietly revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase back in June.

For more of the best FPS games, you can follow that link.

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

