Stalker 2 has not been delayed again, devs say

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl developer GSC Game World says the game has not suffered any further delays, allaying worries after fans began reporting that their pre-orders had been canceled.

Xbox recently began issuing refunds for digital Stalker 2 pre-orders, according to Polish outlet XGP (opens in new tab), noting that the game had been pushed back to an as-yet-unconfirmed date. The game is no longer available for pre-order on the Xbox store, though you can still make an early purchase of the retail disc through sites like Amazon, and PC pre-orders are still available on platforms like Steam.

"We had to postpone the game to 2023 with no exact release date for now," a GSC Game World spokesperson tells PC Gamer (opens in new tab). "We made the announcement at E3 Microsoft Extended show, alongside the Dev Diary and intro cutscene. Microsoft refunds preorders for the games with no exact release date. When we announce the exact release date later on, the preorders will go live again for Xbox. Pre-orders on PC (Steam, EGS, GOG) are not affected by this."

Stalker 2 was previously scheduled to launch on April 28, 2022, and then on December 8, 2022. That was before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, however. Developer GSC Game World is based in Ukraine, and has been sharing some particularly harrowing stories of the situation in the country alongside development updates on the game.

The game's delay to an unspecified date in 2023 was quietly revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase back in June.

