theadvocate.com
In shooting, robbery attempt near LSU dorm, suspect arrested, university says
LSU said Wednesday that a 19-year-old man surrendered to campus police in an attempted armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder case following a shooting near a dormitory last month. University spokesman Ernie Ballard said members of the U.S. Marshals Service helped with the arrest of Clarence Hypolite, 19. Police had...
kalb.com
Motorcyclist from Church Point killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A motorcyclist from Church Point died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday on Hwy 1, north of Marksville. Louisiana State Police said a Marksville man was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram southbound on Hwy 1 when he attempted to turn left into a private drive. This placed the vehicle in the direct path of a northbound 2014 Harley Davidson, which resulted in a crash.
New Iberia man charged after seizure of quarter-sized rock of heroin, handgun
A New Iberia man was arrested in Assumption Parish after allegedly failing to appear in court on previous drugs charges going back to April 2022.
Lafayette Police: Teenager Shot During Drug Dispute
A 15-year-old male is dead after an altercation over drugs turned fatal. In a press release, Lafayette Police say the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of Toulouse Drive. Officers say they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Three men wanted for attempted 1st-degree murder shooting of two kids in Rayne
Rayne Police are searching for three men believed to be involved in the shooting of two juveniles in the 600 block of Crandall Ave. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
theadvocate.com
Woman injured by gunfire in Scotlandville area, officials say
A woman was shot and injured Monday in the Scotlandville area, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said. The shooting happened at 5 p.m., Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. Baton Rouge EMS transported her from the scene in the 9700 block of Merganser Drive to the hospital, said EMS spokesman Mike Chustz.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Dangerous driving abounds in BR; take down plate numbers, levy some fines
Reading the Sept. 4 edition of The Advocate, I noticed two stories of particular interest. The first: “BR violence prevention program poised to get big boost,” talked about how $375,000 in federal funds will be used to inspire at-risk youths to “call a truce” with their rivals.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Stalking of a Juvenile
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Stalking of a Juvenile. On September 13, 2022, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Brusly Police Department in Louisiana reported that they are requesting assistance from the public in locating Christopher Taplin. According...
CRIME STOPPERS: LSU PD looks for woman allegedly connected to battery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a woman who could be involved in an on-campus battery. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives believe the pictured woman is connected to a battery that occurred Saturday, Sept. 10, in McVoy Hall on LSU’s campus.
theadvocate.com
In Baton Rouge park shooting, he tried saving victim's life: 'He was taking his last breath'
When shots rang out in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge park on Tuesday afternoon, a man who lives nearby said he rushed to the scene, stripped off his shirt and pressed it to the 24-year-old victim's heaving, bleeding chest. "He was gasping for air, taking his last breath,"...
Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation
More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police. According to a press release, 27-year-old Joseph Linton Robicheaux of Breaux Bridge has been a target of investigators for a few months. In May, drug agents say they actually negotiated a drug deal with Joseph, who allegedly proved the officers Methamphetamine for money.
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
KPLC TV
Jennings police asking for assistance identifying attempted break-in suspect
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they believe attempted to break into a local business this morning, Sept. 14, 2022. Authorities say the suspect attempted to break into Bottom Boot Vapes on the corner of Hwy 26...
stmarynow.com
Hit-and-run, drunken-driving arrests reported by local police
Morgan City police made a hit-and-run arrest, and Berwick officers booked a man on a drunken-driving charge early Wednesday. St. Mary Parish deputies accused a man of obscenity Tuesday after an incident at a local business. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City...
theadvocate.com
With exam scores certified, LCG lining up interviews with police chief candidates; see the scores
One candidate for Lafayette police chief was removed from consideration Wednesday after the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board certified the civil service exam scores for the five candidates. Lafayette Police Department Maj. Dewitt Sheridan scored a 67 on the exam, below the required score of 75 to...
theadvocate.com
New Iberia, Erath, Northside feeling better after securing first victories of the season
The New Iberia Yellow Jackets tasted victory for the first time since 2020 by trouncing Sam Houston 35-14 last week. It was also the first win for coach Josh Lierman, a New Iberia alum making his debut season at the helm of the program. "I couldn't be more happy for...
lafayettetravel.com
Opelousas Church Fires Remembered Through Dance
PASA, Lafayette Travel, and St. Landry Parish Tourism partner to present “Sacred Spaces?”. Performing Arts Serving Acadiana (PASA), in conjunction with the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (CPRD), Lafayette Travel, and St. Landry Parish Tourism, presents the world premiere of "Sacred Spaces?," taking place Saturday, September 17 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, CO.
kalb.com
Pineville police looking for vehicle owner following shooting at Air U
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened on September 9 at Air U around 3 p.m. PPD said they responded to a report of shattered front glass and found that were several gunshots fired at the business, which was unoccupied at the time.
Second suspect arrested in April drive-by shooting in Mamou
Mamou Police say a second suspect has been arrested in an April drive-by shooting in the 500 block of 3rd Street that led to a pursuit through Evangeline Parish.
theadvocate.com
Man dies after shooting at BREC park; two 17-year-olds arrested, police say
Baton Rouge police say they have arrested two teens for their involvement in Tuesday’s deadly shooting at a BREC park. Calvin Roberts, 24, was shot at the Evangeline Street Park around 4:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Two 17-year-olds have been arrested on...
