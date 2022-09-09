ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

In shooting, robbery attempt near LSU dorm, suspect arrested, university says

LSU said Wednesday that a 19-year-old man surrendered to campus police in an attempted armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder case following a shooting near a dormitory last month. University spokesman Ernie Ballard said members of the U.S. Marshals Service helped with the arrest of Clarence Hypolite, 19. Police had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Motorcyclist from Church Point killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A motorcyclist from Church Point died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday on Hwy 1, north of Marksville. Louisiana State Police said a Marksville man was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram southbound on Hwy 1 when he attempted to turn left into a private drive. This placed the vehicle in the direct path of a northbound 2014 Harley Davidson, which resulted in a crash.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Police: Teenager Shot During Drug Dispute

A 15-year-old male is dead after an altercation over drugs turned fatal. In a press release, Lafayette Police say the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of Toulouse Drive. Officers say they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelousas, LA
Sports
City
Opelousas, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
theadvocate.com

Woman injured by gunfire in Scotlandville area, officials say

A woman was shot and injured Monday in the Scotlandville area, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said. The shooting happened at 5 p.m., Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. Baton Rouge EMS transported her from the scene in the 9700 block of Merganser Drive to the hospital, said EMS spokesman Mike Chustz.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Stalking of a Juvenile

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Stalking of a Juvenile. On September 13, 2022, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Brusly Police Department in Louisiana reported that they are requesting assistance from the public in locating Christopher Taplin. According...
BRUSLY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#School Children#Stadiums#American Football#St Landry
Talk Radio 960am

Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation

More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police. According to a press release, 27-year-old Joseph Linton Robicheaux of Breaux Bridge has been a target of investigators for a few months. In May, drug agents say they actually negotiated a drug deal with Joseph, who allegedly proved the officers Methamphetamine for money.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
stmarynow.com

Hit-and-run, drunken-driving arrests reported by local police

Morgan City police made a hit-and-run arrest, and Berwick officers booked a man on a drunken-driving charge early Wednesday. St. Mary Parish deputies accused a man of obscenity Tuesday after an incident at a local business. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City...
MORGAN CITY, LA
lafayettetravel.com

Opelousas Church Fires Remembered Through Dance

PASA, Lafayette Travel, and St. Landry Parish Tourism partner to present “Sacred Spaces?”. Performing Arts Serving Acadiana (PASA), in conjunction with the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (CPRD), Lafayette Travel, and St. Landry Parish Tourism, presents the world premiere of "Sacred Spaces?," taking place Saturday, September 17 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, CO.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy