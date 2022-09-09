Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Aston Martin Hit With $170M Lawsuit Over Valkyrie Hypercar
Aston Martin has been hit with a £150 million ($170 m) lawsuit from two disgruntled ex-dealers who say the automaker owes them money for part-funding the development of the Valkyrie hypercar. Cash-strapped Aston needed help to get the supercar project off the ground so in 2016 it turned to...
Carscoops
Why Is Tesla Using Hidden Special Codes For Safety Agency Crash Tests?
Tesla’s vehicles are notorious for coming away from safety tests with exceptional results. Now, one person has found a section of Tesla’s software programming that is directly related to safety testing protocols. While we don’t know yet exactly what the code does, it’s an interesting enough development that at least one safety testing organization is asking Tesla about it.
Carscoops
German Regulators Still Not Happy With Tesla’s Autopilot Fix After Finding ‘Abnormalities’
Tesla may have solved some of the issues that Germany’s Federal Motor Transport authority (KBA) found with its Autopilot advanced driver assistance system, but the regulator still isn’t fully satisfied with the brand after finding “abnormalities” during its investigation. The KBA has been running an investigation...
Carscoops
Toyota, Lexus Recalling 84,000 Vehicles Over Rollaway Risk
Toyota and Lexus are recalling 83,735 vehicles in the U.S. for an ECU issue that could see the parking brake fail. If that happens, the vehicle could be at risk of rolling away. The issue affects some 2022 Toyota Tundras produced between November 2, 2021, and August 23, 2022, as...
RELATED PEOPLE
Carscoops
Opel Set To Slash 1,000 Jobs In Germany
Opel will cut up to 1,000 jobs in Germany according to local reports. Handelsblatt reports that local labor director Ralph Wangemann told employees of the plan during a recent town hall meeting at Opel’s headquarters in Russelsheim, Germany. It is understood that Wangemann has the ability to cut 1,000...
Carscoops
Amazon Stops Selling Seatbelt Alarm Blockers In India
Amazon will stop selling products in India that disable car seatbelt alarms following the high-profile death of a local business magnate. Shortly after India’s transport minister Nitin Gadkari asked for Amazon to stop selling metal clips that can be inserted into seatbelt slots to bypass the alarm, the retail giant confirmed that it has done just that.
Comments / 0