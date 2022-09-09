ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Carscoops

Aston Martin Hit With $170M Lawsuit Over Valkyrie Hypercar

Aston Martin has been hit with a £150 million ($170 m) lawsuit from two disgruntled ex-dealers who say the automaker owes them money for part-funding the development of the Valkyrie hypercar. Cash-strapped Aston needed help to get the supercar project off the ground so in 2016 it turned to...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Why Is Tesla Using Hidden Special Codes For Safety Agency Crash Tests?

Tesla’s vehicles are notorious for coming away from safety tests with exceptional results. Now, one person has found a section of Tesla’s software programming that is directly related to safety testing protocols. While we don’t know yet exactly what the code does, it’s an interesting enough development that at least one safety testing organization is asking Tesla about it.
CARS
Carscoops

Toyota, Lexus Recalling 84,000 Vehicles Over Rollaway Risk

Toyota and Lexus are recalling 83,735 vehicles in the U.S. for an ECU issue that could see the parking brake fail. If that happens, the vehicle could be at risk of rolling away. The issue affects some 2022 Toyota Tundras produced between November 2, 2021, and August 23, 2022, as...
CARS
Carscoops

Opel Set To Slash 1,000 Jobs In Germany

Opel will cut up to 1,000 jobs in Germany according to local reports. Handelsblatt reports that local labor director Ralph Wangemann told employees of the plan during a recent town hall meeting at Opel’s headquarters in Russelsheim, Germany. It is understood that Wangemann has the ability to cut 1,000...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Amazon Stops Selling Seatbelt Alarm Blockers In India

Amazon will stop selling products in India that disable car seatbelt alarms following the high-profile death of a local business magnate. Shortly after India’s transport minister Nitin Gadkari asked for Amazon to stop selling metal clips that can be inserted into seatbelt slots to bypass the alarm, the retail giant confirmed that it has done just that.
BUSINESS

