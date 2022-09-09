ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

Woman sentenced for attacking man with razor wire-wrapped baseball bat in South Carolina

By Bethany Fowler
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for attacking a man with a baseball bat in Cherokee County.

According to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor, Kristina Paige Barnett, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The assault occurred September 25, 2021, at a Blackburg home, the solicitor’s office said.

The 40-year-old victim told Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies that Barnett hit him in the head twice with a bat that was wrapped in razor wire.

Barnett and the victim were acquaintances, and the assault happened after Barnett became angry. She fled the crime scene before deputies arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for severe injuries, including a brain bleed and broken bones.

The victim and a witness named Barnett as the suspect. Deputies located and arrested Barnett several weeks later.

Barnett will have to serve 85% of her prison sentence before she is eligible for parole.

