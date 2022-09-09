Falcons WR Drake London questionable on Friday injury report

The Atlanta Falcons listed two players on their final Week 1 injury report Friday. Rookie wide receiver Drake London and second-year cornerback Darren Hall are questionable for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Both London and Hall were limited participants in practice this week.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said the team would wait until Saturday to make the call on London, whom the team drafted with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Check out the full injury report from Week 1 below.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

Drake London Knee LP LP LP QUEST

Parker Hesse Personal OUT — —

Darren Hall Quad LP LP LP QUEST