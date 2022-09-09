As Queen Elizabeth II lay in state in Westminster Hall on Wednesday, one guard fainted off the coffin’s regal platform—known as a catafalque—shocking somber lines of mourners filing through the medieval hall to pay their respects. The BBC’s live stream captured the moment in which the unidentified man is seen collapsing, landing face-first on the stone floor. Aides at the ceremony then rush over to help him to his feet. The BBC then cut away to an exterior shot of the building, before the stream was briefly suspended. It was not immediately clear why the guard fell. The queue to view the Queen stretched more than two miles on Wednesday, with would-be well-wishers waiting for hours. Elizabeth II will lie in state until her state funeral on Monday, with guards standing around her coffin 24 hours a day, switching places every 20 minutes.BBC suspends live footage of the Queen’s lying in state, after guard faints. #QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/6FUwfwb0qJ— JackThompson (@Jack_Thompson_8) September 14, 2022 Read it at Daily Mail

U.K. ・ 20 MINUTES AGO