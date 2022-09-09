ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A loud pop, like a flash bang’: Homeowner says electric stove caught fire

By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com
 4 days ago
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord homeowner told Channel 9 that her electric stove caught fire. She blames the appliance, but the manufacturer blames her electrical outlet.

Jessica Rose said she placed a pot of water on her stove, turned the knob to high, turned around, and “heard a loud pop, like a flash bang pop sound. When I turned around, there was an orange flame shot between the back of the stove where the knobs are and the wall,” she told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke.

Rose owns a 2013 model Samsung electric stove. The stove is no longer under warranty, but she said Samsung did offer her some money for her trouble: “43 dollars and 16 cents,” she said.

Rose didn’t take the money and contacted Action 9 instead.

The company told Stoogenke it inspected Rose’s stove and determined the unit was “working properly” and that her electrical outlet must have caused the fire.

Stoogenke told Rose what the company said so she hired an electrician to make sure her house was safe.

The company she hired, Foster’s Electric, which had an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau at last check, said her house was safe.

It told Stoogenke the outlet did not catch on fire, that the breaker was fine, and that there were “no signs of discoloration or charring on the receptacle, which would normally be an indication that there’s something wrong with the wiring or outlet.”

Rose said after Action 9 got involved, Samsung ended up offering her $777.

Action 9 offers these tips:

For electric stoves

- It may be hard to spot red flags, but pay close attention if the stove is old, the digital displays flicker or you hear clicking sounds.

For electrical outlets

- Stop using the outlet if it’s loose or damaged.

- Unplug your stove, even if you’re just inspecting it.

- Always research the electrician you want to hire.

- Make sure you have working fire extinguishers and smoke detectors.

(Watch below: Both sides may be close to deal on Samsung ice maker lawsuit)

©2022 Cox Media Group









