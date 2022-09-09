ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South San Francisco, CA

September 2022 Rentals in San Mateo County: Have a room? Need a room?

South San Francisco, CA September 13, 2022 Submitted by HIP Housing. Do you know anyone looking for a housemate or renter, or trying to rent out a room in their home? HIP Housing’s non-profit Home Sharing program can help make that a safe, comfortable process. HIP Housing has given free, long-term support to those who need it most in San Mateo County for 50 years. This is especially important now, as our county has become one of the most expensive areas to live in within the United States. The need for extra income is a common one, and renting out a room in your home is a great way to reduce costs and help your community.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
campussafetymagazine.com

Armored Truck Guard Killed in Robbery at San Leandro Medical Center

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside a California medical center has died from his injuries. The guard was ambushed around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday as he walked out of Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center with a bag of money, reports NBC Bay Area. San Leandro police said the suspect followed the guard inside the hospital and came back outside and waited. He then shot him in the back of the torso at close range before stealing the cash and fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself

BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said using DNA evidence, they solved the murder of a woman found in the San Lorenzo River in 1983. Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond, was found murdered on March 29, 1983, according to deputies. She had last been seen leaving Henflings Bar on The post Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself appeared first on KION546.
BEN LOMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tenderloin vehicle theft suspects elude San Francisco police during dangerous pursuit

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officers responded to a call Sunday evening of a Tenderloin robbery and auto theft, but were forced to end their pursuit when the suspects began driving the stolen vehicle in an erratic and dangerous manner.The incident began around 6:42 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a robbery in which the suspects stole two vehicles in the 400 block of Jessie Street.Enroute to the call, responding units located one of the stolen vehicles. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.A pursuit ensued, but officers terminated it "when the actions of the suspects created an unreasonable danger to vehicular traffic."Officers were still on scene in the Tenderloin Sunday evening, gathering information and evidence. No information further on the suspects or a description of the vehicle involved in the pursuit have been released.No arrests have been made. The suspects remain at large.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 East Bay freeway shootings in less than 24 hours

The California Highway Patrol is investigating two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fleeing catalytic converter theft suspects injure police officer in San Francisco; 1 arrested

SAN FRANCISCO -- A police officer investigating a catalytic converter theft early Monday was injured after being hit by the suspects' car in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood, police said. The theft was reported about 5:08 a.m. in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, where a man told officers that someone had just stolen his car's catalytic converter, according to a release from police. Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' car, double-parked in the area of Larkin and Chestnut streets. They tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the car...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mental competency exam postpones arraignment in horrific San Carlos beheading

REDWOOD CITY -- The arraignment for the man accused in the horrific beheading a young mother on San Carlos street in broad daylight last week was delayed Monday as his lawyer requested a mental competency exam.33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Monday afternoon. He is accused of killing his girlfriend 27-year-old Karina Castro last Thursday. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at...
SAN CARLOS, CA
KRON4 News

4 shot in Oakland Tuesday night, police investigating

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Four people were shot in Oakland on Tuesday night, law enforcement confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the area of 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. “During the incident, two vehicles collided with one another, before colliding into multiple parked vehicles,” Oakland police told KRON4 News. When […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 injured, including 2 critically, in shootout during robbery at San Leandro marijuana grow

SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro are investigating a shooting during an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation that left three people injured, including two in critical condition.According to a release issued by the San Leandro Police Department, on Sunday morning at around 4:20 a.m., authorities received a call regarding a burglary in progress on the 2000 block of Adams Avenue.Arriving officers discovered there had been a shootout between people tending to an indoor marijuana grow at the location and burglary suspects.A site manager at the grow operation was struck by multiple times by gunfire and was...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested for attacking men with wine bottle in Palo Alto parking lot

PALO ALTO -- A 31-year-old East Palo Alto woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking two men with a wine bottle and robbing another man.Palo Alto police said  Ariana Michelle Goree has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.Dispatchers received a call at about 2:55 p.m. on Saturday of an in-progress disturbance in the parking lot of the Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road. The caller told dispatchers that a woman was following him and attacking him with liquor bottles.  Officers responded immediately and detained Goree near San...
PALO ALTO, CA

