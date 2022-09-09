Interest in Bill.com seems to be on the upswing, with the stock price for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NTSE: BILL) rising from around $97 to around $170 over the last four months. Bill.com offers cloud-based financial software for small and midsize businesses, calling itself “the intelligent way to create and pay bills, send invoices, and get paid.” Of course, that convenience comes at a cost: There’s only one way that Bill.com is free to use, as you’ll see below.

