Credit Karma Paying $3 Million to Users Targeted by ‘Pre-Approved’ Cards

Have you ever been turned down for a credit card that Credit Karma claimed you were pre-approved for? If so, you’re far from the only one. Credit Karma is in legal trouble because it was pushing supposedly “pre-approved” credit cards on customers who then got rejected by credit card companies, hurting their credit scores, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is ordering the popular credit monitoring service to pay $3 million to customers who were affected.
What Happened in the Plain Green Loans Settlement?

Plain Green Loans is a payday lender that previously operated under the umbrella of Think Finance. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General first sued Think Finance along with its CEO and a debt collector in 2014. As of August 16, 2022, a final settlement was reached (not only impacting Pennsylvania). Here’s what to know about the Plain Green Loans settlement.
Companies Can Claim Employee Retention Tax Credit Until the End of 2022

The U.S. is slowly unwinding policies intended to provide financial relief to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. When Congress first passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) in March 2020, it offered assistance like the Employee Retention Credit (ERC). Has the deadline for the Employee Retention Credit passed?
Bill.com Makes Invoicing and Paying Bills Easier — Is It Free?

Interest in Bill.com seems to be on the upswing, with the stock price for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NTSE: BILL) rising from around $97 to around $170 over the last four months. Bill.com offers cloud-based financial software for small and midsize businesses, calling itself “the intelligent way to create and pay bills, send invoices, and get paid.” Of course, that convenience comes at a cost: There’s only one way that Bill.com is free to use, as you’ll see below.
What Are the Best Couponing Apps Today? Save Money and Get Rewards

Most people wouldn’t turn down free money or easier ways to save money. Paper coupons are mostly a relic of the past, as consumers turn to smartphones for saving. In addition to budgeting apps, a wide range of couponing apps exist now to make saving money on your favorite products easier. Here’s a look at some of the best couponing apps in 2022.
Credit Card Companies Face Decisions Over Gun Sale Tracking

Major credit card company Visa Inc. (V) has announced it will separately categorize gun sales made using its credit cards in the U.S. to do its part in gun control efforts. Visa credit cards account for more than half of all credit card purchases in the U.S, and it isn't the only credit card company to make the switch toward delineating gun sale tracking. The move is bound to make a splash amid an era of gun reform.
Survey Junkie Rewards Consumer Opinions With Cash and Gift Cards: Is It Legit?

Survey Junkie is one of many paid-survey websites that offer rewards for consumer opinions. Specifically, Survey Junkie points can be redeemed for cash — via PayPal or bank transfer — or gift cards to retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Sephora, Starbucks, Visa, and iTunes. And Survey Junkie members can cash out when they reach 500 points or $5 in rewards. But is the website too good to be true? Is Survey Junkie legit?
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

