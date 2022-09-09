Read full article on original website
Credit Karma Paying $3 Million to Users Targeted by ‘Pre-Approved’ Cards
Have you ever been turned down for a credit card that Credit Karma claimed you were pre-approved for? If so, you’re far from the only one. Credit Karma is in legal trouble because it was pushing supposedly “pre-approved” credit cards on customers who then got rejected by credit card companies, hurting their credit scores, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is ordering the popular credit monitoring service to pay $3 million to customers who were affected.
Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $822,000 in refund checks to 14,500 student loan borrowers ripped off in debt scam
The Federal Trade Commission announced this week that it would send thousands of checks totaling more than $822,000 to student loan borrowers who lost money in a debt-relief scheme. More than 14,500 consumers who paid money to a company that operated under the name Student Advocates will get a check.
What Happens to the Merchant When You Dispute a Credit Card Charge?
By now, you might know that you can dispute credit card charges as part of the Fair Credit Billing Act (FCBA) of 1974. But what happens to the merchant when you dispute a charge?. Article continues below advertisement. Disputing a charge kicks off a process called a “chargeback,” as Select...
What Happened in the Plain Green Loans Settlement?
Plain Green Loans is a payday lender that previously operated under the umbrella of Think Finance. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General first sued Think Finance along with its CEO and a debt collector in 2014. As of August 16, 2022, a final settlement was reached (not only impacting Pennsylvania). Here’s what to know about the Plain Green Loans settlement.
Companies Can Claim Employee Retention Tax Credit Until the End of 2022
The U.S. is slowly unwinding policies intended to provide financial relief to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. When Congress first passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) in March 2020, it offered assistance like the Employee Retention Credit (ERC). Has the deadline for the Employee Retention Credit passed?
Bill.com Makes Invoicing and Paying Bills Easier — Is It Free?
Interest in Bill.com seems to be on the upswing, with the stock price for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NTSE: BILL) rising from around $97 to around $170 over the last four months. Bill.com offers cloud-based financial software for small and midsize businesses, calling itself “the intelligent way to create and pay bills, send invoices, and get paid.” Of course, that convenience comes at a cost: There’s only one way that Bill.com is free to use, as you’ll see below.
Making Money From Home Is Simpler Than You Think — 5 Ways to Do It
Whether you’re looking to supplement the income you earn from your nine-to-five job or you’re a stay-at-home parent who's in need of some extra cash, there are a few ways you can make money from home. And the best part is, rarely will you be required to step foot outside of your home in order to get paid.
What Are the Best Couponing Apps Today? Save Money and Get Rewards
Most people wouldn’t turn down free money or easier ways to save money. Paper coupons are mostly a relic of the past, as consumers turn to smartphones for saving. In addition to budgeting apps, a wide range of couponing apps exist now to make saving money on your favorite products easier. Here’s a look at some of the best couponing apps in 2022.
Credit Card Companies Face Decisions Over Gun Sale Tracking
Major credit card company Visa Inc. (V) has announced it will separately categorize gun sales made using its credit cards in the U.S. to do its part in gun control efforts. Visa credit cards account for more than half of all credit card purchases in the U.S, and it isn't the only credit card company to make the switch toward delineating gun sale tracking. The move is bound to make a splash amid an era of gun reform.
Survey Junkie Rewards Consumer Opinions With Cash and Gift Cards: Is It Legit?
Survey Junkie is one of many paid-survey websites that offer rewards for consumer opinions. Specifically, Survey Junkie points can be redeemed for cash — via PayPal or bank transfer — or gift cards to retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Sephora, Starbucks, Visa, and iTunes. And Survey Junkie members can cash out when they reach 500 points or $5 in rewards. But is the website too good to be true? Is Survey Junkie legit?
Most New Pokémon Cards Aren’t Worth Much, but Some Are Worth Hundreds
All-new Pokémon cards hit the market on Friday, Sept. 9, with the release of Short & Shield—Lost Origin, the latest set in the Pokémon Trading Card Game. A press release on the Pokémon website notes that the expansion includes more than 190 cards and three brand-new Radiant Pokémon. But are new Pokémon cards worth anything?
Zero-Based Budgeting Is a Popular Way to Manage Money — Here's Why
Many people are looking for ways to cut expenses, especially as inflation soars and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Although there are several different budgeting methods you might try to manage your money, zero-based budgeting is a popular one. Here are the pros and cons of zero-based budgeting, explained.
