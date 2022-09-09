ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

VA Hospital rooftop garden makes Syracuse veteran feel at home

The top of the downtown Syracuse veterans hospital is a therapeutic oasis for former service member Steve Kasprzycki. That’s where he cultivates his green thumb in a rooftop garden that boasts around 100 plants. Kasprzycki said the garden allows him to step back and appreciate the small things in...
Onondaga County is trying to get more young adults engaged in veterans' groups

Onondaga County officials are trying to get more young adults who’ve served in the military engaged in veterans' groups. Legislators on the county’s Health and Human Services committee heard from assistant director of Veteran’s Services for Onondaga County Annmarie Mancia on how the department is working with towns to increase the rate of participation.
County health commissioner nominee one step closer to appointment

The nominee to be Onondaga County’s next health commissioner is one step closer to officially taking on the role. The Health and Human Services Committee voted Wednesday to advance Dr. Kathryn Anderson’s appointment hearing. The position was previously held by Dr. Indu Gupta, who retired in July of this year.
Common Council OKs sale of former Syracuse Developmental Center parcel

UPDATE 5:20 PM: After earlier hesitation on the proposal, Councilor Pat Hogan pushed forward an agreement on a plan to inject new life into the long-vacant former Syracuse developmental site on the city's Westside. Common councilors Monday unanimously approved the sale of part of the 47-acre property to a developer...
Syracuse commission looks back on historic redistricting win

The chair of the Syracuse redistricting commission is reflecting on the successful conclusion of more than a year of work with Monday’s council approval of the new citizen-drawn council district map. Molly Lizzio says commissioners knew there was dissent on the council leading up to the 5 to 4 vote.
No students injured in crash as Dryden school bus is rear-ended at bus stop

No students on the bus or at the bus stop were injured when a Dryden Central School District bus was rear-ended by a vehicle with a single occupant at a bus stop at the intersection of Sheldon and Wood Roads along Bus Route E on Friday morning, superintendent of schools Joshua Bacigalupi confirmed to 14850 Today.
