LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 10-day Interstate 71 South closure in Jefferson County is scheduled for later this week to allow crews to work on a resurfacing project. The closure will be between I-264 (Watterson Expressway) and I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) from 8 p.m. on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The ramps to I-71 South at the I-265 interchange will be closed as well.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO