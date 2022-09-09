Read full article on original website
Related
Is it Legal to Bury a Dog or Cat in Your Yard in Kentucky & Indiana?
Arkansas and California laws do not allow a pet to be buried on a pet owner's property. Pet burial laws vary from state to state, but what about Kentucky and Indiana? We found some answers. When Sadie died a few years ago, a call was made to a friend to...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge’s tower lights out?
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Bill Dieruf calls for Louisville to release preliminary DOJ findings;...
Wave 3
I-71 South closure scheduled for resurfacing project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 10-day Interstate 71 South closure in Jefferson County is scheduled for later this week to allow crews to work on a resurfacing project. The closure will be between I-264 (Watterson Expressway) and I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) from 8 p.m. on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The ramps to I-71 South at the I-265 interchange will be closed as well.
Comments / 0