The Oakland Press
Royal Oak to vote on ice rink contract after electrical installation OK’d
Royal Oak will to negotiate a contract with an event promoter now that city commissioners have OK’d electrical installations to power his proposed ice rink in the city’s downtown park. Commissioners on Monday approved spending a total of $154,000 to pay DTE Energy and an electrical contractor to...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak DDA seeks comments on how to improve the downtown
The Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority is hosting a community listening session to gather community views on enhancing the downtown district. The DDA session will be in the City Commission chambers from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 20, at City Hall, 203 S. Troy Street. Daniel Hill, downtown manager, said the purpose...
The Oakland Press
Portable toilet in park riles Royal Oak neighborhood’s senses
A port-a-john in a newly upgraded park in Royal Oak isn’t passing the smell test with nearby neighbors in the south end of the city. Lawson Park, between Longfellow and Irving avenues west of 10 Mile Road, recently got a $1.2 million upgrade. A large part of the funding came from federal community block grants.
The Oakland Press
Vacant property in downtown Royal Oak eyed for apartment development
A Royal Oak-based developer wants to build 16 three-story apartments in the central business district at the northeast corner of East Lincoln Avenue near the CN Railroad tracks. The location is just east of South Main Street. Developer Dennis Griffin of CG Emerson Real Estate Group, which has built the...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak Woman’s Club to host ‘BOOling’ fundraiser
A “BOOling” fundraiser hosted by the Royal Oak Woman’s Club is set to combine bowling and the Halloween season. The event is from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Luxury Lanes, 600 E. Nine Mile Road in Ferndale. Money raised will benefit CARE House of Oakland County....
The Oakland Press
Thousands lose power in Rochester area
DTE Energy is working to restore electrical services after more than 4,100 customers lost power Monday morning. The bulk of the outage is in a single location, north of M-59 and south of Avon Road, in Rochester Hills. The outage is between Rochester and Dequindre roads. DTE Energy reports the...
The Oakland Press
City of Southfield awards 2022 Community Pride winners
The city of Southfield hosted its annual Community Pride Awards Ceremony, Sept. 8, in the Southfield Pavilion to recognize residents, neighborhoods, condominiums, and businesses for their property beautification efforts. All winners were mailed personal congratulatory letters from Mayor Ken Siver. More than 100 residents along with neighborhoods, condominiums, and businesses...
The Oakland Press
Emergency DTE repairs on Cesear Chavez Avenue in Pontiac
A section of southbound Cesar Chavez Avenue has been closed for the next two weeks while DTE is making system upgrades, according to City of Pontiac officials. The part of Cesar Chavez Avenue is south of the Woodward Loop. Traffic on the northern portion of the Woodward Loop will be limited to a single lane.
The Oakland Press
$5 million grant aims to help kids after school
Fabiola Molina-Portillo’s voice quivered a bit as she told a group of reporters Tuesday why her generation is considered fragile. “We have hit rock bottom after rock bottom,” she said. “There’s a whole lot we’ve gone through in our lives.”. Molina-Portillo, 18, is a Pontiac...
The Oakland Press
GHS to host job fair for hundreds of positions with nonprofits
Gesher Human Services, The J Detroit, and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit are co-sponsoring the Metro Detroit Nonprofit Career Expo on Wednesday Sept. 21 from 2-6 p.m. at The J Detroit in West Bloomfield Township. “The decision to hold the expo was made because so many nonprofits are struggling to...
The Oakland Press
John Bernia chosen as superintendent in Walled Lake
At its Sept. 8 meeting, the Walled Lake Consolidated school district’s board of education selected John Bernia to be its next superintendent. Bernia was selected over two other finalists, including Michael Lonze, the district’s interim superintendent and deputy superintendent. “I spoke to Dr. Bernia after the meeting and...
The Oakland Press
Column: Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Rent’ opens Wayne State theatre season
Theatre and Dance at Wayne launches its 2022 – 2023 theatre season with the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Jonathan Larson rock musical “Rent,” which runs Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 at the Hilberry Theater, 4743 Cass Avenue in Detroit. Set in 1989 in New York City’s East...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Safe stolen from business; man dines, drinks at restaurant refuses to pay – again
A safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen during a break-in at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 29486 Woodward Ave. Police said they received an alarm from the business about 3 a.m. Aug. 26. Officers went to the business and found the front door had been pried open. The...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: Clarkston up to No. 2, South Lyon East enters at No. 10
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 3:. 1 West Bloomfield (3-0) — You can’t stop senior running back Kenny Jones, you can only hope to contain him. 2 Clarkston (2-1) — Kohl Jarvis is a boss on and off the field. 3 Novi Detroit...
The Oakland Press
Aunt says 5-year-old nephew ‘disappears’ after SUV drives by
The aunt of a boy killed by a speeding SUV on Van Dyke Avenue testified Wednesday her nephew suddenly disappeared from the road when the vehicle passed. Rachel Draper took the stand on the first day of the jury trial of Maurice Sumler, 23, of Detroit, in front of Judge Diane Druzinski in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Sumler is charged with second-degree murder and three other offenses for the June 2021 death of 5-year-old Preston Singleton.
The Oakland Press
The ‘Magic of Hope’ evokes awe and mental health awareness
On the field it’s the baseball players who create the magic but during the breaks and in between innings at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica it’s magician Anthony Grupido who leaves people questioning what they saw. “How did he do that?”. “Where’s my watch?”. “One minute...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery of girls Algonac Muskrat cross country races
Dakota won in Division 1 and Croswell-Lexington in Division 2-3-4 at the Algonac Muskrat Classic on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Sheriff: Lake Orion man thought he had meet-up with 15-year-old, brought cocaine to Pontiac rendezvous
A tip to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office led to an Orion Township man being charged with two felonies after allegedly trying to meet up with a girl he thought was 15 years old and allegedly bringing cocaine with him. Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, was arraigned Wednesday on accosting/enticing/soliciting...
The Oakland Press
5 in custody after crash in Madison Heights armed robbery
A police chase following an on-street armed robbery in Madison Heights early Tuesday ended after the suspect vehicle crashed into a parked car. Madison Heights police Lt. Michael Siladke said the five suspects were in a stolen Kia subcompact SUV when they stopped and robbed a Madison Heights man, 21, near East Lincoln and Battelle avenues shortly after 1:30 a.m.
The Oakland Press
2 missing person cases from Southfield resolved, both found safe
A teen girl reported missing from Southfield has been found safe, police said. The Southfield Police Department sent out an alert Tuesday about Asiah Moore, 16, who had last been seen at her home on Sept. 12. Early Wednesday, police said she had returned home safely on Tuesday evening. Another...
