Read full article on original website
Related
Toddler Copying Phrases From Builders Delights Internet: 'Giant Problem'
A mom, who has construction work going on at her house, has left the internet in stitches after revealing that her toddler son has started to speak like a middle-aged builder. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Monday, user Weighy explained that she is having a home extension built, and her 3-year-old son sits for hours watching the builders work, but she fears she's "let him watch them for too long without intervention," and he's started to "talk like a middle-aged builder."
KIDS・
Terrified California Mom Finds Mountain Lion Cornering Her Son, 4, on Deck
"He was staring at him like he was dinner. He looked thin and hungry," Nidah Barber-Raymond told Newsweek.
Python Severs Man's Artery with Bite 'Beyond Imagined Capabilities'
The carpet python that attacked Kane Durrant sent blood spurting nearly six feet into the air.
Neighbor Allowing Dog To Roam in Next Door's Yard With Small Child Backed
A Reddit user complaining about their neighbor's pit bull has drawn criticism online.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pit Bull Dies After 2 A.M. Tussle With Porcupine Leaves Quills Inside Body
A family in New Jersey has been left heartbroken by the death of their pet dog, after a fight with a porcupine left quills inside of its body, with the owners aware that the spiky rodents even roamed the area. The dog, named Chester, reportedly died during surgery which was...
Bride Left 'Mortified' Over X-Rated Spelling Mistake on Wedding Menus
Guests were left expecting something far less traditional than a duck liver pate after seeing the menu with the hilarious error.
Man Defended for Leaving Blind Date With Dinner Bill: 'High and Dry'
"You being a 'stand up guy' has nothing to do with you having to cover someone else's tab," one commenter asserted.
Dog's 'Clever' Method to Stop Slipping on Wooden Floor Has Internet Howling
"This made my night," said one commenter in response to the hilarious footage.
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A grandma shows her granddaughter 'shorthand' and it blows the internet away
'I’m literally losing my mind trying to understand this.'
Mystery Deep Sea Shark With Bulging Eyes and Teeth Caught by Fisherman
The prehistoric-looking creature was caught at a depth of around 2,000 feet off the coast of Australia.
Woman Throwing Food on Boyfriend's Floor After 'Demeaning' Prank Cheered
The girlfriend explained that the prank was part of an apparent TikTok trend, but it has potentially caused the end of her relationship.
Woman Slammed for Refusing to 'Coddle' Her 'Struggling' Single-Mom Sister
"I think it's fine to have parties that don't allow kids to come, but those comments make it clear you were against Emma having this kid," one user commented.
Camera in Kennel Shows View of Shelter's Longest-Serving Dog: 'Ignored'
A viral video of a dog struggling to find his forever home in Orlando, Florida has captured hearts this week after being viewed more than 3 million times. Photographer Albert Harris has been working for Orange County Animal Services for the last five years as a government photographer and content creator. He often posts video updates about animals from the shelter on the popular video-sharing app TikTok.
Cat Brings Home Kitten He Found Outside in Heartwarming Video: 'New Daddy'
A cat has melted hearts online after "adopting" a stray kitten he found on the streets, taking care of him as its own. In a video shared on TikTok earlier in August by the cat's owner, Arnold.little, the white cat cuddles a grey kitten he found outside. The pair seem very comfortable together.
I’m a mum & came up with a hack for drying family’s clothes inside – people were quick to criticise but it works for us
WHEN you've got young kids who are prone to spillages, life revolves around a never-ending cycle of washing and drying all their clothes. And if you're doing several loads a week, finding space to hang up all their stuff quickly starts to become a challenge. Feel our pain? Then this...
pethelpful.com
Video of Brand New Baby Alpaca Just After Birth Has People Amazed
Animal births are always an interesting topic to learn about. The way that animals are able to give birth without any assistance from humans is an incredible feat that leaves us in awe. We gained a further appreciation for female animals recently when one TikTok video gave us a glimpse into the birth of an alpaca, and we were simply amazed at the outcome.
I’m the Queen’s favourite village butcher – she always had the same order
THE Queen's favourite village butcher has revealed she always had the same order. John Sinclair, who owns HM Sheridan butchers, is responsible for supplying meat to Balmoral Castle and its neighbouring estate Birkhall. The 57-year-old butcher recalls delivering to the castle in Aberdeen and having "such good banter" with the...
U.K.・
Woman Pulls Out Mysterious Metal Box Mid-Flight, Sparking Bomb Fears
"My immediate thought was this does look a bit dodgy but then I just assumed it was some kind of strange medical device," journalist Will Brown told Newsweek.
Inside look at the hooded figures that haunt this church.
Ghost statues by artist Jakub Hadrava at the St. George's church.Insider. This is the story behind the hooded figures in this abandoned church.. This church is considered one of the creepiest places in the world. Locals in the area believe that this church is haunted or even cursed. After being abandoned for several years an artist came in to save the church from being demolished. And what he did was very unique. And in fact actually saved the church from being demolished. This is the story of the St. George's church and the white blanketed figures that gives off a creepy feel when walking inside. Hi I'm Zach and welcome to Rooted Expeditions. If you are a fan of the abandoned, historical and strange locations, then you are in the right place. Hit that thumbs up and let's get started into days location.
Internet Solves 45-Year-Old Mystery of 'Ghost Truck' in Grandparents' Photo
Richie Bart told Newsweek that the photo has been hanging in his grandparents' room for decades but he's only now uncovered the mystery of the ghost vehicle.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
964M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2