Animals

Newsweek

Toddler Copying Phrases From Builders Delights Internet: 'Giant Problem'

A mom, who has construction work going on at her house, has left the internet in stitches after revealing that her toddler son has started to speak like a middle-aged builder. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Monday, user Weighy explained that she is having a home extension built, and her 3-year-old son sits for hours watching the builders work, but she fears she's "let him watch them for too long without intervention," and he's started to "talk like a middle-aged builder."
Newsweek

Camera in Kennel Shows View of Shelter's Longest-Serving Dog: 'Ignored'

A viral video of a dog struggling to find his forever home in Orlando, Florida has captured hearts this week after being viewed more than 3 million times. Photographer Albert Harris has been working for Orange County Animal Services for the last five years as a government photographer and content creator. He often posts video updates about animals from the shelter on the popular video-sharing app TikTok.
pethelpful.com

Video of Brand New Baby Alpaca Just After Birth Has People Amazed

Animal births are always an interesting topic to learn about. The way that animals are able to give birth without any assistance from humans is an incredible feat that leaves us in awe. We gained a further appreciation for female animals recently when one TikTok video gave us a glimpse into the birth of an alpaca, and we were simply amazed at the outcome.
Rooted Expeditions

Inside look at the hooded figures that haunt this church.

Ghost statues by artist Jakub Hadrava at the St. George's church.Insider. This is the story behind the hooded figures in this abandoned church.. This church is considered one of the creepiest places in the world. Locals in the area believe that this church is haunted or even cursed. After being abandoned for several years an artist came in to save the church from being demolished. And what he did was very unique. And in fact actually saved the church from being demolished. This is the story of the St. George's church and the white blanketed figures that gives off a creepy feel when walking inside. Hi I'm Zach and welcome to Rooted Expeditions. If you are a fan of the abandoned, historical and strange locations, then you are in the right place. Hit that thumbs up and let's get started into days location.
