ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Science News

Poliovirus is spreading in New York. Here’s what you need to know

A particular kind of poliovirus is spreading in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the country now joins a list of around 30 other countries where circulation of the virus has been identified. Those countries include the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Yemen and around two dozen in Africa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wskg.org

Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads

(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
New York State
Nassau County, NY
Government
County
Rockland County, NY
Nassau County, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Rockland County, NY
Government
County
Nassau County, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

Hochul lets NY’s COVID state of emergency end

NEW YORK (PIX11) — They’ve been renewed again and again, but Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she planned to let her COVID emergency powers lapse. She waited until after school started to see if there was any significant spike. After seeing the numbers, she felt it was safe to end the state of emergency. “We’re […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Residents Can Dispose of Expired-Unwanted Meds on Sept. 14 and 15

WESTCHESTER COUNTY TO PARTICIPATE IN NEW YORK STATE’S OVERDOSE AWARENESS EVENT. On September 14 and September 15, Westchester County’s Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) will provide residents with the opportunity to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications at the Household Hazardous-Material Recovery Facility (H-MRF) in Valhalla by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The drive is being heldin conjunction withNew York State’ssecond annual Overdose Awareness Day (OAD). The two-day event honors the lives of individuals lost to overdose, and recognizes those working to reduce stigma and overdose deaths in New York State.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Polio Vaccine#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ems#New York State Health#New Yorkers#Rockland
The Staten Island Advance

Polio state of emergency declared in New York

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday, following increased detections of the polio virus in New York. The virus has been found in wastewater samples in New York City and Nassau, Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties. Most recently, a sequence analysis of a...
Register Citizen

Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County

State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
fox40jackson.com

New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul

A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Peconic Bay Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeons Ranked Best in New York & U.S.

Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) is excited to announce that Dr. Michael Ciminiello, chair of the department of orthopedic surgery, has been named the number one best surgeon for hip and knee replacement in New York State, and among the best in the country, according to healthcare ranking and research service Dexur.
PECONIC, NY
Ars Technica

Polio declared a disaster emergency in New York after more poliovirus found

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a "state disaster emergency" Friday after poliovirus was detected in wastewater from a fourth county, indicating that the dangerous virus continues to spread, potentially in areas with abysmal vaccination rates. Today's emergency declaration aims to boost access to polio vaccines in the state, allowing...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Credit Card Gun, Ammunition Sales Tracked In New York State

While many New York gun owners are trying to understand what the new laws are and how they will affect them, there is more information coming out about purchases. The new gun laws in New York State have been front page news across Western New York and nationwide and has a direct impact on those considering applying for a pistol permit.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
964M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy