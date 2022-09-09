Read full article on original website
Second annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) –OWA’s entertainment district will be the site for the second annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1. Experience traditional Oktoberfest-themed live music, dancing, and entertainment. Plus, enjoy your fill of delicious food and beverage specials available at select Downtown OWA restaurants. Are you...
A failed Pensacola marriage may have landed Queen Elizabeth in the throne
PENSACOLA Fla. (WKRG) — As the world honors Queen Elizabeth, a Pensacola connection landed her on the throne. In the early 1900s, Wallis Warfield Simpson, former Duchess of England, took a trip to Pensacola to visit her cousin. Warfield’s cousin was the daughter of Pensacola Naval Air Commander Henry Wallis, and while visiting Pensacola Warfield […]
Destin Log
After 2-year hiatus, 44th Destin Seafood Festival is 'bringing back the local vibe'
For the first time in three years, the 44th Destin Seafood Festival is returning to Destin harbor Oct. 7 to 9. The festival, which will stretch along the harbor front from HarborWalk Village to Heron Harbor, is free to the public. The festival is Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WEAR
Art vendors needed for 2022 Art & Wine Festival held at Pensacola Beach Boardwalk
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce is looking for 25 vendors to submit applications for the 2022 Art and Wine Festival. The festival will take place Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wine tastings during the festival will happen...
Daphne 7-year-old lands role on Netflix series
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s making a name for himself in the acting world at just 7-years-old. “Did you ever think this would happen at your age right now,” asked WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown. “No,” EJ Sanchez replied. Sanchez has modeled for several years, but last September he added acting to his resume, auditioning […]
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)
In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
WEAR
T.R. Miller High School hosting gun raffle, raising money for athletics club
BREWTON, Ala, (WPMI) — The Athletic Club at T.R. Miller High School is giving away one gun a day. Folks just have to donate $50 to enter to win. "All of the funds raised from this are used by the athletic club to support all 12 sports here at T.R. Miller," said Kyle Hayes, T.R. Miller Athletic Club Vice President.
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 14
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. Chef Michael Sichel of Soleil in Destin is preparing to host his second Chef's Table Wine Dinner focused on wines from France's Loire Valley on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
WEAR
Flomaton moonshine reality TV star faces alcohol charges
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A Flomaton man known for making moonshine on a reality TV show was taken into custody Monday night on alcohol charges. 48-year-old Johnny Wayne Griffis is charged with distillation - manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages, and a class C misdemeanor of sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages.
Post-Searchlight
Harold Allen speaks on Pensacola run, upcoming Bainbridge run
Bainbridge local Harold Allen recently completed yet another run, competing in the Wildcat Ultra 100 mile run in Pensacola. According to Allen, he did the run in remembrance of Ryan Shirley. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go the way Allen had hoped, having set his goal time at 16 hours. “I...
Okaloosa Co. bases look back at Air Force 75 year history
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Military personnel from Eglin, Hurlburt and Duke Air Force Bases in Okaloosa County gathered Tuesday to honor the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force. The Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted the event at the Mattie Kelley Arts Center at Northwest Florida state college. “You can only […]
Blue Angels Buzzin' the Gulf Coast Beaches Sunday evening
Pensacola Beach to Perdido Pass Beach Buzz by the Blues. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Blue Angels returned home from the Smoky Mountain Air Show in Knoxville Tennessee last evening. They were first spotted over Pensacola Beach at about 5:35pm and made their final turn over Perdido Pass at about 5:41pm before landing at NAS Pensacola at about 5:50pm.
WEAR
An Angel's life committed to the animals
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can see it all over her face. You can hear it in her voice. The rescue community in Escambia County says there is no mistaking Lori Eddins' genuine passion for what she does. In fact, they tell Channel 3, even the animals know it. Lori...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT TUESDAY 9-13-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
Port of Pensacola eyeing funding for $147 million project
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola heard a recent update from the Port of Pensacola on a $147 million Supply Chain Enhancement project. The port is looking to get a $53,048,217 grant from Triumph Gulf Coast to help fund the project. Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. was created to make awards from available funds […]
getthecoast.com
Niceville High’s BIG announcement
I hope you all had a great weekend. Here’s everything you need to know this Monday morning to get your week started 🙂. It’s Zeptember on 100.3 KROCK. 30 days of the words, music, and magic of Led Zeppelin that will culminate on September 30th with ZEPFEST. “The...
Blue Moon Killer: Man accused of ‘ritualistic’ murders in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola murderer, deemed the “Blue Moon Killer,” was once thought to be a “ritualistic” killer. Now, officers know his attacks were much more personal attack. This is the story of Donald Hartung. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Voncile Smith, John William […]
Mobile County Animal Shelter picks up animal unusual to the shelter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is known for helping dogs and cats get off the street and into a forever home. Now, the animal shelter is housing a different animal – a duck. The duck was picked up in the Irvington, Ala. area and brought into the animal shelter off Howells […]
WEAR
Two Daphne teachers receive $2,000 in Voya Financial Unsung Heroes award competition
DAPHNE, Ala. -- Two Daphne high school teachers have been awarded grants to help bring their innovative teaching ideas to life. Betsy Anderton and Priscilla Dabney have received a $2,000 grant as part of Voya Financials 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition. The Voya Financial Foundation is a leading provider of...
WEAR
Northwest Florida to receive $5M in state funding
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida is getting nearly $5 million in state funding. It'll go to a dozen projects in Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties. It's directed at workforce development and increasing mental health care. Santa Rosa County is getting funding for two projects, including rapid DNA technology for...
