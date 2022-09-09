ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

OBA

Second annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to OWA

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) –OWA’s entertainment district will be the site for the second annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1. Experience traditional Oktoberfest-themed live music, dancing, and entertainment. Plus, enjoy your fill of delicious food and beverage specials available at select Downtown OWA restaurants. Are you...
FOLEY, AL
Destin Log

After 2-year hiatus, 44th Destin Seafood Festival is 'bringing back the local vibe'

For the first time in three years, the 44th Destin Seafood Festival is returning to Destin harbor Oct. 7 to 9. The festival, which will stretch along the harbor front from HarborWalk Village to Heron Harbor, is free to the public. The festival is Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Daphne 7-year-old lands role on Netflix series

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s making a name for himself in the acting world at just 7-years-old. “Did you ever think this would happen at your age right now,” asked WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown. “No,” EJ Sanchez replied. Sanchez has modeled for several years, but last September he added acting to his resume, auditioning […]
DAPHNE, AL
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)

In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
PENSACOLA, FL
Destin Log

DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 14

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. Chef Michael Sichel of Soleil in Destin is preparing to host his second Chef's Table Wine Dinner focused on wines from France's Loire Valley on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
DESTIN, FL
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Opera House#Ballet Dancers#Performing#Musical Theater#Phantom#Ballet Pensacola
WEAR

Flomaton moonshine reality TV star faces alcohol charges

FLOMATON, Ala. -- A Flomaton man known for making moonshine on a reality TV show was taken into custody Monday night on alcohol charges. 48-year-old Johnny Wayne Griffis is charged with distillation - manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages, and a class C misdemeanor of sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages.
FLOMATON, AL
Post-Searchlight

Harold Allen speaks on Pensacola run, upcoming Bainbridge run

Bainbridge local Harold Allen recently completed yet another run, competing in the Wildcat Ultra 100 mile run in Pensacola. According to Allen, he did the run in remembrance of Ryan Shirley. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go the way Allen had hoped, having set his goal time at 16 hours. “I...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. bases look back at Air Force 75 year history

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Military personnel from Eglin, Hurlburt and Duke Air Force Bases in Okaloosa County gathered Tuesday to honor the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force. The Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted the event at the Mattie Kelley Arts Center at Northwest Florida state college. “You can only […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
OBA

Blue Angels Buzzin' the Gulf Coast Beaches Sunday evening

Pensacola Beach to Perdido Pass Beach Buzz by the Blues. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Blue Angels returned home from the Smoky Mountain Air Show in Knoxville Tennessee last evening. They were first spotted over Pensacola Beach at about 5:35pm and made their final turn over Perdido Pass at about 5:41pm before landing at NAS Pensacola at about 5:50pm.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

An Angel's life committed to the animals

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can see it all over her face. You can hear it in her voice. The rescue community in Escambia County says there is no mistaking Lori Eddins' genuine passion for what she does. In fact, they tell Channel 3, even the animals know it. Lori...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT TUESDAY 9-13-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Port of Pensacola eyeing funding for $147 million project

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola heard a recent update from the Port of Pensacola on a $147 million Supply Chain Enhancement project. The port is looking to get a $53,048,217 grant from Triumph Gulf Coast to help fund the project. Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. was created to make awards from available funds […]
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Niceville High’s BIG announcement

I hope you all had a great weekend. Here’s everything you need to know this Monday morning to get your week started 🙂. It’s Zeptember on 100.3 KROCK. 30 days of the words, music, and magic of Led Zeppelin that will culminate on September 30th with ZEPFEST. “The...
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

Northwest Florida to receive $5M in state funding

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida is getting nearly $5 million in state funding. It'll go to a dozen projects in Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties. It's directed at workforce development and increasing mental health care. Santa Rosa County is getting funding for two projects, including rapid DNA technology for...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

