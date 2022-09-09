Read full article on original website
Related
Real Simple
Antipasto Salad
Prosciutto and melon get the main course treatment in this uber-simple salad—no cooking or homemade dressing required. Melon and prosciutto may be a classic Italian appetizer, but they're also totally delicious in this assembly-only, dinner-worthy salad. Bonus: you don't even have to make a dressing! Top tender-crisp Little Gem lettuce—or Boston lettuce or mixed greens—with rich prosciutto, buttery Castelvetrano olives, sweet cantaloupe, and crunchy pistachios. Creamy burrata, or plain old mozzarella, is the finishing touch before a generous drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Chick-Fil-A Just Announced Delicious New Breakfast Items—Customers Are So Excited To Try Them
Great news for Chick-fil-A breakfast lovers: another exciting new item may be coming your way! Select locations are rolling out a flavor-packed, cheesy option. The popular chicken chain recently announced in a press release that they’ve started testing Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites—sounds delicious!. Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. Starting...
The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store
With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forget Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell Menu Adds an Actual Pizza
Taco Bell has a fairly brilliant business model. Most of its menu items are variants of other things that it sells. You can get a taco, a burrito, nachos, a chalupa, and who knows what else that all essentially use the same ingredients but wrap them in a different delivery device.
New BBQ Joint Now Open
A new BBQ restaurant has opened.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. There’s truly nothing like a well-made barbecue. Whether it’s a rack of ribs or pulled pork when meat is seasoned and cooked just right it’s hard to top. In metro Phoenix, there are already a number of BBQ joints slinging all kinds of styles, ranging from Kansas City to southern BBQ. And now, one of the most recognized and award-winning BBQ restaurants in the region has launched a second location, which should make it easier for lovers of the food to grab some barbecue plus all the fixings.
AOL Corp
Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says
Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Costco Shoppers Are Raving Over A Particular Ice Cream Treat
While Summer may be just behind us and we're starting to head into the cooler season of Fall, it doesn't mean there won't be some warm days, and, even without a warm day, we can still indulge in a tasty cold treat once in a while. That's where a Costco...
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
Texas Has Changed This Californian So Much In A Year & Texans Are Proud Of The Transformation
The woman who went viral on TikTok for her witty observations about how different her life is after moving from California to Texas is now sharing the interesting ways living in the southern state has changed her. Sam Speiller, or unmitigated.gall, moved to Round Rock, Texas, last year. The comedian...
Allrecipes.com
Trader Joe's Just Released a Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza — Here's Our Take
Trader Joe's has an uncanny ability to create the products we really want before we even know we want them. So, in the absence of Mexican Pizza from the Taco Bell menu, they gifted us the solution we needed. Thanks to Trader Joe's, we can now enjoy the favorite flavors of the beloved Mexican Pizza easy from the freezer, in our very own kitchens — for even less than you'd pay in the drive-thru.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Denny's: America's Family Restaurant
According to its official website, "Denny's is the place that is always open for you to be who you want, with the people you want, over the food you want…whenever you want. We celebrate the inherent creativity of our food and the uniqueness of all people. So, come as you are. Enjoy pancakes for dinner or burgers for breakfast. You are always welcome at America’s Diner, where we are Open for Anything."
FOXBusiness
Chick-fil-A adds 2 items to fall menu
Chick-fil-A is getting ready for the fall. On Thursday, the fast food chain announced that it will be temporarily adding two items to its menu for the autumn season. From Sept. 12 through Nov. 12, fans nationwide can order Chick-fil-A’s new Autumn Spice Milkshake or the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, which is returning to menus, according to an announcement from Chick-fil-A.
12tomatoes.com
Creamy Ground Beef Orzo
A 30-minute dinner that everyone’s happy about. I have made a version of this dish at least 101 times, maybe more. It’s a dinner I turn to when I need something I know the whole family will eat but maybe I didn’t take any time to plan ahead. Sometimes it’s with elbow macaroni, sometimes with shells, but it’s always a one-pot wonder that comes together in thirty minutes and features plenty of creamy, tomatoey comfort. (In other words, a true crowd pleaser.) Here, it’s with orzo, which cooks a little quicker and somehow feels even more comforting.
Zucchini, Corn, and Shrimp Flatbread
Store-bought naan flatbreads get toasty on the grill, layered with mascarpone cheese, sweet shrimp, juicy corn, and tender ribbons of fresh zucchini. Don't skimp on the garnish of smoked paprika — it adds a dash of vibrant color and enhances the smoky flavor. This recipe was inspired by a favorite combination of Wine Director Mikayla Cohen of Starr Restaurant Group in Philadelphia and New York City, who loves to match toasty flatbreads with a white wine — specifically, with Keplinger Eldorado Sierra Foothills White Rhône Blend. "The creamy mascarpone base pairs perfectly with Keplinger Eldorado's blend of Viognier, Roussanne, and Grenache Blanc," she says.
12tomatoes.com
Stuffed Chicken Provolone
An easy weeknight dinner that tastes like you’ve been cooking for hours!. Introducing Chicken Provolone! A delicious stuffed chicken breast recipe that serves the whole family. Using simple techniques, this recipe will have you butterflying chicken and creating a pan sauce with the chicken drippings in no time. This chicken is stuffed with prosciutto, provolone, and fresh basil, a classic combination of delicious Italian flavors, and soon-to-be flavors you’ll use all the time. Cheesy, salty, juicy, buttery vibes, this stuffed chicken has got it.
12tomatoes.com
Italian Meatballs with Ricotta
The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
How Rachael Ray Elevates Her Nachos
A plate of nachos combines the best things in the world: melted cheese and a bunch of stuff under said cheese. Though this classic dish seems like it has been around for ages, the truth is that nachos have only been gracing our tables since World War II. That means, prior to the 1930s, the world's population lived hollow lives, eating their cheese and chips separately like monsters. Luckily, this travesty is over, and these days anyone can throw down some chips and slather them with all the cheese they desire. Though, there are some rules to follow if you are dead set on creating the perfect nachos.
Classic Muffuletta Recipe
½ cup|125 grams pitted and finely chopped kalamata olives. ½ cup|125 grams pitted and finely chopped castelvetrano olives. Make the salad: Mix all of the ingredients together in a large bowl. There will be extra! And that’s ok. Prepare the bread: Heat the oven to 425°F. Cut...
Comments / 0