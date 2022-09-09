Read full article on original website
Body Language Expert Says Prince William ‘Carries Himself’ in a Way That Suggests Princess Diana Is an ‘Integral Part’ of His Everyday Life
One royal expert explained how Prince William carries himself in a way that illustrates what an important role Princess Diana continues to play in his everyday life.
Actress Gina Torres Explains Why She Felt Trapped Being A Latina Woman In African American Roles
Afro-Latina actress Gina Torres is opening up about her struggles in Hollywood and how she often felt pigeonholed when it came to the kind of roles she was offered. The Bronx-native, who is the daughter of Cuban parents, says that as an actress she felt like she had “no place” in the Hollywood world, in a conversation with Suggest.
Jodie Turner-Smith Wows in a Cutout Halter Slip Dress at Venice Film Festival
The 79th Venice Film Festival is currently underway, and the fashions are front and center. Filmmakers, actors, models, and pop stars have descended on the Venetian streets in Italy to celebrate the best in international cinematic excellence. Among those in attendance catching our attention is actress and Gucci muse Jodie Turner-Smith, who glided on the red carpet in a sleek lilac cutout slip dress by Et Ochs. She elevated the look with layered necklaces and a simple black clutch.
Snoop Dogg Responds To Kanye West Shouting Out His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit
Kanye West is showing some love to Snoop Dogg and the legendary rapper responded. Kanye posted on Instagram, “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life.”. Snoop replied in a comment that read: “Love u king … Let’s make. A move....
J. Cole Compares New Ari Lennox Album To An Alicia Keys Classic
J. Cole is praising his Dreamville artist, Ari Lennox, liking her new album, age/sex/location, to a classic Alicia Keys classic LP. In a Tweet made on Friday (September 9), the North Carolina rapper made the comparison to Keys’ debut album Songs in A Minor, which she released in 2001 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, selling 236,000 copies in its first week.
Black Films At TIFF 2022, Here's What To Keep On Your Radar
During the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, numerous Black films premiered during the second weekend of September. Fans should be prepared for various movies, short films, and documentaries that will soon grace the small and big screen!. With notable titles like Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s...
Cardi B Is Glad Usher Is Receiving His Flowers: ‘He Is A Legend’
Black Twitter aren’t the only ones happy about Usher receiving his flowers as Cardi B chimed in to share her love for the “Superstar” musician. The “WAP” rapper took to Twitter to share how she’s “so glad” the R&B crooner is receiving his flowers.
Kanye West Makes An Appearance During New York Fashion Week!
Kanye West made a surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week! The musical genius and business mogul attended Vogue's 'Vogue World' runway show on Monday, September 12, on a Chelsea street. The sidewalk was transformed into a catwalk filled with celebrities, including Serena Williams, Lil Nas X, and Kanye West.
Kenan Thompson Talks Oscars Slap Ahead Of 2022 Emmys
Kenan Thompson is hosting the 2022 Emmys and is weighing in on his expectations for the show amid the 2022 Oscars slap controversy. Speaking at an Emmy preview event in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Sept. 7), Thompson weighed in on the infamous Oscars slap that involved host Chris Rock and Will Smith, who also won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard at the 94th Academy Awards.
Animation Producer Carl Jones Talks Co-Founding His Own Animation Studio That Looks Into The Future
From serving as the cornerstone of making Anime (Japanese style animation) more palatable to Black culture through his work adapting Aaron McGruder’s classic comic strip The Boondocks to making music visualizers for artists like Megan Thee Stallion, the animation world has never seen a unique blend high-quality animation with hip hop culture like Carl Jones.
Oprah Discusses Sidney Poitier Documentary And Her Own Biopic That’s In The Works
Sidney Poitier is a household name that will live on for years. The actor-director is a Hollywood icon that has opened doors for many Black actors in the entertainment industry. He was the first Black actor to win an Academy Award in 1964 for his role in the film Lilies of the Field and received an honorary award in 2001.
Alicia Keys Posts A Heartwarming Birthday Tribute To Swizz Beatz: 'The Most Incredible Mind, Man And Soul'
Alicia Keys took to Instagram to celebrate her husband Swizz Beatz's birthday with a heartfelt post. The singer’s social media post featured several sweet photos from the birthday festivities, including a photo of the lovebirds kissing. “Happy born day my KING‼️‼️‼️ @therealswizzz. The most incredible mind, man, and soul,"...
‘So Beautiful’ Young Girls React To Seeing Halle Bailey As ‘The Little Mermaid’ For The First Time
The Little Mermaid live-action trailer released late last week has garnered a lot of reaction, but perhaps none less priceless than that of young Black girls seeing it for the first time and being completely enamored. In the Disney film’s first-look trailer, Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, emerges under the...
Queen Sugar Series Finale: Bianca Lawson And Rutina Wesley Pay Their Respects To Creator Ava DuVernay
The Bronx-based emcee presented the 2021 “Best Hip Hop Video” award. The 27-year-old was held up at gunpoint on Sept. 4, when an assailant allegedly stole items, including a chain. The "One Wish" singer claimed Jenner is the orchestrator of the leaked footage. Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The...
Megan Thee Stallion Talks ‘WAP’ with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton
The new Apple TV+ show, Gutsy, features former First Lady Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea sitting down with other inspiring women. The show debuted on the streaming service on Friday with three episodes—but one of them is making a lot of noise on social media. Megan Thee Stallion...
