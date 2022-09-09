ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Turner-Smith Wows in a Cutout Halter Slip Dress at Venice Film Festival

The 79th Venice Film Festival is currently underway, and the fashions are front and center. Filmmakers, actors, models, and pop stars have descended on the Venetian streets in Italy to celebrate the best in international cinematic excellence. Among those in attendance catching our attention is actress and Gucci muse Jodie Turner-Smith, who glided on the red carpet in a sleek lilac cutout slip dress by Et Ochs. She elevated the look with layered necklaces and a simple black clutch.
BET

J. Cole Compares New Ari Lennox Album To An Alicia Keys Classic

J. Cole is praising his Dreamville artist, Ari Lennox, liking her new album, age/sex/location, to a classic Alicia Keys classic LP. In a Tweet made on Friday (September 9), the North Carolina rapper made the comparison to Keys’ debut album Songs in A Minor, which she released in 2001 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, selling 236,000 copies in its first week.
BET

Black Films At TIFF 2022, Here's What To Keep On Your Radar

During the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, numerous Black films premiered during the second weekend of September. Fans should be prepared for various movies, short films, and documentaries that will soon grace the small and big screen!. With notable titles like Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s...
BET

Kanye West Makes An Appearance During New York Fashion Week!

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week! The musical genius and business mogul attended Vogue's 'Vogue World' runway show on Monday, September 12, on a Chelsea street. The sidewalk was transformed into a catwalk filled with celebrities, including Serena Williams, Lil Nas X, and Kanye West.
BET

Kenan Thompson Talks Oscars Slap Ahead Of 2022 Emmys

Kenan Thompson is hosting the 2022 Emmys and is weighing in on his expectations for the show amid the 2022 Oscars slap controversy. Speaking at an Emmy preview event in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Sept. 7), Thompson weighed in on the infamous Oscars slap that involved host Chris Rock and Will Smith, who also won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard at the 94th Academy Awards.
BET

Oprah Discusses Sidney Poitier Documentary And Her Own Biopic That’s In The Works

Sidney Poitier is a household name that will live on for years. The actor-director is a Hollywood icon that has opened doors for many Black actors in the entertainment industry. He was the first Black actor to win an Academy Award in 1964 for his role in the film Lilies of the Field and received an honorary award in 2001.
