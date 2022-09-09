ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

TNT & TBS Could Include More Wrestling Shows In Future Lineups

A new report suggests that TNT and TBS could be adding more professional wrestling content to their lineup. According to a report from Deadline, Chairperson and Chief Content Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery’s US Network’s Group, Kathleen Finch, notes that due to AEW’s success, it could lead to more wrestling-themed shows for the network.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Note On Kevin Owens’ Status On The Internal Roster, Happy Corbin Turns 38, Strowman

Kevin Owens has been moved to the babyface side of WWE’s internal RAW roster. While Owens had already turned babyface, WWE was still listing him as a heel until this week. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently took part in a David Alan’s Charity Fashion Show, which raised over $80,000. Strowman took to Twitter to post some photos from the event, which you can see below:
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy