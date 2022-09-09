Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Comments / 0