Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash
A Holts Summit man suffered serious injuries when his pickup truck went off eastbound Interstate 70 and rolled multiple times Wednesday in Cooper County. The post Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man electrocuted in southern Boone County
A man was electrocuted in an overnight crash that knocked out power in part of southern Boone County on Monday morning. The post Man electrocuted in southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Deputies respond to crash overnight in southern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo (KMIZ) Crews have cleared the scene of an overnight crash that knocked out the power to some customers in southern Boone County. An ABC 17 News crew saw several emergency vehicles near S. River Road and Higdon Road around 3 a.m. A Boone Electric spokeswoman said a vehicle crashed into one of The post Deputies respond to crash overnight in southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Miller County on Sunday morning left a 4-year-old Iberia boy hurt. The crash happened on Highway 42 at Route C just after 11:45 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a minivan driven by Elaine K. Steen, 67, of Iberia, made a left turn The post Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Injured in Cole County Crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2002 Mazda 626, driven by 25-year-old Robert T. Goodwin of Jefferson City, was on Route U, when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by a 17-year-old female from Tipton, failed to yield to the Mazda and struck it. Both vehicles traveled off the westbound lanes of US 50 and came to rest facing south just after 10 a.m. (just south of Centertown).
Committee meets with Columbia police to discuss traffic stops that resulted in no action
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to the 2021 Attorney General’s Missouri Vehicle Stops Report, 184 drivers pulled over were released with no action in Columbia last year. “Essentially that means that a stop was conducted where the driver did not receive a ticket, did not receive a written warning, or was not taken into custody for an arrest,” Lieutenant Clint Sinclair with the Columbia Police Department said.
CPD: Deadly Columbia I-70 crash happened during heavy congestion
A Boonville man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash on heavily-congested I-70 in Columbia. CPD investigators say the crash happened when 84-year-old Wayne Simmons of Boonville slowed for heavy traffic ahead in the driving lane of westbound I-70 near the 123-mile marker. Columbia Police say 30-year-old Ruzana Tadzhibayev’s vehicle then struck the back the Simmons’ Hyundai, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.
PHOTOS: Steel gorilla on a steel horse at Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest kicks off Wednesday, but early birds can already take a look at a unique sculpture celebrating the event. It’s a life-size stainless steel sculpture of a gorilla riding a motorcycle outside of the Osage Beach Harley Davidson. Before you ask — yes, the […]
Boone County man dies by electrocution following crash
A 22-year-old man from Hallsville dies early this morning after he comes in contact with a downed powerline. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it was called around 1:30 a.m. to an area west of Ashland along S. River Road. It’s believed the man’s vehicle collided with a pole and when he exited the vehicle, he inadvertently made contact with the powerline.
Detectives identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified the body of a man found underneath a dock at Lake of the Ozarks. Police found the body of Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach, Mo., on September 8 at a boat dock off Osage Beach Parkway. The family reported Williams missing on August 17 after he walked away from a job site.
Crash slows traffic on I-70 in west Columbia
A one-vehicle crash slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 70 in west Columbia on Friday afternoon. The post Crash slows traffic on I-70 in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers
An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
Amber Alert continues for 12-year-old Missouri girl
FERGUSON, Mo— The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for 12-year-old Natonja Jones. She was abducted just after 2:30p.m. Monday in the 700 Block of January Avenue in Ferguson. She was last seen with two black female suspects in a Blue minivan. One was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other female suspect had hair in long braids and wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings.
Phelps County man flown to University Hospital after crash in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Phelps County man was flown to University Hospital early Sunday morning following a crash in Miller County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Missouri Route 87 at Boulder Rd. in Miller County. Troopers say, 58-year-old Joseph Luskey was traveling northbound...
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri
Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
Suspect arrested in Columbia street shooting
A man suspected of shooting another man on a Columbia street last month has been booked into the Boone County Jail. The post Suspect arrested in Columbia street shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
There’s a Missouri Food Truck Festival Happening We Need to Copy
I'm not normally a fan of copying other people's ideas, but I'll make an exception in this case. There's a very popular food truck festival happening in Missouri this weekend and we completely need to do this in the Quincy/Hannibal area. The Missouri Food Truck Fest is happening for the...
