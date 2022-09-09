Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
57th annual Mullet Bucket slated Friday in Beaufort; both teams 2-2, injuries may play a role
CARTERET COUNTY — The 57th annual Mullet Bucket will be held Friday when East Carteret hosts West Carteret for the oldest county high school football rivalry game. Both teams are 2-2 and headed into their bye week. The Mariners are coming off a 53-14 loss to White Oak, and the Patriots suffered a similar outcome with a 49-3 loss to Jacksonville.
carolinacoastonline.com
Northside hands East its fifth straight loss in four sets; Mariners drop to 2-6 overall in league opener
BEAUFORT — Streaks stayed alive Tuesday in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference volleyball opener between East Carteret and Northside-Pinetown. The Panthers rattled off their eighth straight win, while the Mariners suffered a loss for the fifth match in a row in a 25-14, 17-25, 25-16, 25-12 tilt. “We need...
carolinacoastonline.com
West cross country collects stellar finishes at Wilmington Beach Blast Nighttime meet
WILMINGTON — West Carteret earned a pair of impressive placings Friday in the Wilmington Beach Blast Nighttime cross country meet. The Patriots took the runner-up spot in the 14-team girls competition, while the boys placed fourth in an 18-team race. The girls scored 103 points to trail only Hoggard...
carolinacoastonline.com
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
OCEAN — Gavin Beaupre is glad to be back in the black and gold. The midfielder was part of the state championship soccer team at Croatan as a sophomore but exclusively played club ball as a junior. He has returned to the Cougars for his senior year. “I’ve never...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Marion a stroke from two medals
Swansboro golfer Parker Marion came a stroke away from medaling her second straight 3A Coastal Conference match last week. The junior shot a 43 on the front nine of the Morehead City Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to finish second to the 42 posted by former teammate Nicole Hassi of Croatan. The Bucs finished fourth overall with a combined score of 181.
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan looks to bounce back with home game against Beddingfield Friday
OCEAN — The Croatan football team will wrap up its nonconference schedule on Friday when it hosts Beddingfield. The Cougars are coming off a 42-0 defeat to East Duplin on the road, but they’ll face an easier opponent in the Bruins (1-3). Beddingfield is coming off its first win of the season, 34-27 over Ayden-Grifton, but that followed three straight losses by a combined score of 121-30.
carolinacoastonline.com
East’s Sanchez takes first in league cross country meet, Mariners finish third
YEATESVILLE — William Sanchez captured a victory last week in a 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference cross country meet at Northside-Pinetown. The East Carteret senior hit the line in 17 minutes, 5 seconds to win the 42-runner race by nearly 30 seconds. The Mariners finished third in the four-team competition...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret commissioners approve new contract to fix 'deficient' segment of multi-use trail
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night approved a settlement agreement with a company the town said did deficient work on a segment of the Cape Carteret Trail and approved a contract with a new company to complete the job properly. The actions were part of the consent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle bridge lane closures resume, work expected to be complete by spring
EMERALD ISLE — Work restarted Tuesday after a summer hiatus on the long-running project to preserve the life of the high-rise bridge between Emerald Isle and Cape Carteret/Cedar Point on the mainland. Lane closures began Tuesday night and will continue through next spring. According to the town, a contractor...
WITN
Eastern Carolina gas stations posting prices below $3 for the first time in a year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Several gas stations in Eastern Carolina are posting prices below $3.00 a gallon for the first time in a year. WITN spotted three gas stations in New Bern with gas listed at $2.98 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, several stations in Wilson are also seeing prices around $2.98.
carolinacoastonline.com
Two spectacular mullet blow rounds exit backwaters into ocean
Last week, I introduced the idea of a “mullet blow” where soon-to-be spawning finger mullet and striped mulled leave the warm confines of our backwaters, exiting en masse into the inlets and emerging into the ocean where they take a right turn to the south. This year, we...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 11, 12 & 13
Larry Perkins, 81, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022.. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "David" Cavett, Beaufort. Charles "David" Cavett, 71, of Beaufort, passed away...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Sue Edmundson, 84; service September 17
Sue Wooten Edmundson, 84, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 9, 2022, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Her service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 17th, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort, officiated by Pastor Taylor Mills.
carolinacoastonline.com
Phillip Edwards, 70; incomplete
Phillip Edwards, 70, of Havelock, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Carolina East. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Randolph Grady Sr., 93; service September 14
Randolph Oren Grady, Sr., 93, known to everyone as “Grady” of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home. His service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Pittard presiding. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Willie D. Willis Cemetery on Harkers Island. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Steven Jones, 65; service held
Steven Dennis Jones, 65, of Morehead City, died Friday, September 2, 2022, in Raleigh, NC. The memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. Monday September 12, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle starts up beach driving season
EMERALD ISLE - Beach Driving Season begins Sept. 15 in Emerald Isle, and runs until April 30, 2023. Drivers can apply for your beach driving permit online or go in person to the Emerald Isle Police Department at 7500 Emerald Drive. Drivers must watch a short video, take a quiz...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret purchases golf course easement to allow stormwater drainage improvements
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to spend $16,000 to purchase an easement across a fairway in Star Hill Golf Club to enable improved drainage and alleviate occasional bad flooding in the Sutton Drive/Sutton Place area. The board met in the town hall and online...
carolinacoastonline.com
Drew Walczak, 25; service September 24
Drew Walczak, 25, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Drew’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Charles Hutton, 86; incomplete
Charles Hutton, 86, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, September 14, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Comments / 0