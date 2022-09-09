ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

57th annual Mullet Bucket slated Friday in Beaufort; both teams 2-2, injuries may play a role

CARTERET COUNTY — The 57th annual Mullet Bucket will be held Friday when East Carteret hosts West Carteret for the oldest county high school football rivalry game. Both teams are 2-2 and headed into their bye week. The Mariners are coming off a 53-14 loss to White Oak, and the Patriots suffered a similar outcome with a 49-3 loss to Jacksonville.
BEAUFORT, NC
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

OCEAN — Gavin Beaupre is glad to be back in the black and gold. The midfielder was part of the state championship soccer team at Croatan as a sophomore but exclusively played club ball as a junior. He has returned to the Cougars for his senior year. “I’ve never...
NEWPORT, NC
Marion a stroke from two medals

Marion a stroke from two medals

Swansboro golfer Parker Marion came a stroke away from medaling her second straight 3A Coastal Conference match last week. The junior shot a 43 on the front nine of the Morehead City Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to finish second to the 42 posted by former teammate Nicole Hassi of Croatan. The Bucs finished fourth overall with a combined score of 181.
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Croatan looks to bounce back with home game against Beddingfield Friday

OCEAN — The Croatan football team will wrap up its nonconference schedule on Friday when it hosts Beddingfield. The Cougars are coming off a 42-0 defeat to East Duplin on the road, but they’ll face an easier opponent in the Bruins (1-3). Beddingfield is coming off its first win of the season, 34-27 over Ayden-Grifton, but that followed three straight losses by a combined score of 121-30.
WILSON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Two spectacular mullet blow rounds exit backwaters into ocean

Last week, I introduced the idea of a “mullet blow” where soon-to-be spawning finger mullet and striped mulled leave the warm confines of our backwaters, exiting en masse into the inlets and emerging into the ocean where they take a right turn to the south. This year, we...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 11, 12 & 13

Larry Perkins, 81, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022.. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "David" Cavett, Beaufort. Charles "David" Cavett, 71, of Beaufort, passed away...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Sue Edmundson, 84; service September 17

Sue Wooten Edmundson, 84, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 9, 2022, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Her service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 17th, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort, officiated by Pastor Taylor Mills.
BEAUFORT, NC
Phillip Edwards, 70; incomplete

Phillip Edwards, 70; incomplete

Phillip Edwards, 70, of Havelock, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Carolina East. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Randolph Grady Sr., 93; service September 14

Randolph Oren Grady, Sr., 93, known to everyone as “Grady” of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home. His service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Pittard presiding. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Willie D. Willis Cemetery on Harkers Island. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
HARKERS ISLAND, NC
Steven Jones, 65; service held

Steven Jones, 65; service held

Steven Dennis Jones, 65, of Morehead City, died Friday, September 2, 2022, in Raleigh, NC. The memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. Monday September 12, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Emerald Isle starts up beach driving season

EMERALD ISLE - Beach Driving Season begins Sept. 15 in Emerald Isle, and runs until April 30, 2023. Drivers can apply for your beach driving permit online or go in person to the Emerald Isle Police Department at 7500 Emerald Drive. Drivers must watch a short video, take a quiz...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Drew Walczak, 25; service September 24

Drew Walczak, 25, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Drew’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
NEWPORT, NC
Charles Hutton, 86; incomplete

Charles Hutton, 86; incomplete

Charles Hutton, 86, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, September 14, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

