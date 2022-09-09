ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canfield, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Canfield, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Violent Crime#Canfield Fair#Seco
WFMJ.com

Former treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $150,000 from Jackson Twp.

Former Jackson Township in Mercer County Treasurer, Linda Baun pled guilty on Wednesday to one count of mail fraud stemming from misappropriation of township funds. Between 2011 and 2019, Baun embezzled at least $150,000 from Jackson Township by making unauthorized ATM withdrawals and charging personal Amazon purchases on the township's debit card.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMJ.com

Fifty-seven-year-old Greenville pastor accused of inappropriate relationship with teen

A 57-year-old Mercer County pastor is free on a $50,000 bond after being arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an underage teenage girl. David Cox of Atlantic, Pennsylvania who turns 58 on Wednesday was charged last week with a felony count of corruption of minors, three misdemeanor counts of criminal solicitation, and unlawful contact with a minor.
ATLANTIC, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parents calling for accountability from Mohawk school board

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Nearly a month after allegations of hazing surfaced surrounding Mohawk Area High School's football team, parents are still calling for accountability."You failed to keep the children safe in this incident," Jacob Habie said. "Somebody needs to be held accountable."Parents voiced their opinions Tuesday at a school board meeting. The Lawrence County district attorney said three teens will face charges after an investigation into hazing on the Mohawk High School football team. District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said the investigation revealed three juveniles allegedly abused, humiliated and assaulted five victims, all team members."They are on school property," Habie said. "The...
NEW CASTLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy