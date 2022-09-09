Read full article on original website
Masury woman accused of neglecting 19-pound child
A Masury woman is facing charges, accused of the severe neglect of a 4-year-old boy.
beavercountyradio.com
New Galilee Man Charged After Assaulting A New Galilee Woman During An Argument In A Car
(Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the area of Houston and Scott Wallace Road in Little Beaver Twp. Lawrence County around 1:27 AM Saturday Morning. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that a 44-year-old unnamed New...
Body cam shows OVI arrest of Youngstown officer
We're learning more about the traffic stop last Friday night that landed a Youngstown police officer in some trouble.
Former Trumbull County official accused of menacing girls
A former county official was arrested and accused of following young women.
Man accused of burglary, grabbing victim by throat and threats
A man is in the Trumbull County Jail suspected of breaking into a woman's home, grabbing her by the neck and ripping off her shirt and necklace, according to a police report.
Report: Parents arrested after one suspect drives away with child while intoxicated, another has weapons
Reports said a couple was arrested Monday evening after the father overdosed in a car with a young child and the child’s mother was deemed under the influence of drugs and unable to take her child home.
Man sentenced in murder, attempted murder case
A man convicted earlier this year in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of killing a man and wounding his girlfriend was sentenced Tuesday to 58 years to life in prison.
Police tried to save man stabbed by teens
Police are investigating after an Alliance area man was killed in a Stark County stabbing. The stabbing happened in Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Avenue in Louisville.
Police: Man turns himself in following drug search in Boardman
Officers were called to Willow Drive around 9:30 a.m.
Woman accused of ramming ex’s SUV appears in court
Shequila Daniels, of Youngstown, was in court Tuesday morning.
Mom arrested after police say toddler overdosed on marijuana in Youngstown
A West Side woman was arrested Monday on a child endangering warrant after reports said a child of hers overdosed on marijuana in her apartment.
WFMJ.com
Former treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $150,000 from Jackson Twp.
Former Jackson Township in Mercer County Treasurer, Linda Baun pled guilty on Wednesday to one count of mail fraud stemming from misappropriation of township funds. Between 2011 and 2019, Baun embezzled at least $150,000 from Jackson Township by making unauthorized ATM withdrawals and charging personal Amazon purchases on the township's debit card.
Niles PD: Suspect wanted for continuous CVS thefts
Niles City Police are looking for three suspects connected to several reported incidents at a local drug store.
Man accused of stealing truck from U-Haul
Police responded to the Speedway Gas Station shortly before 6 p.m. and noticed a white Chevrolet Silverado truck.
Police: Man jumps in river during police chase
A man running from police jumped in the Mahoning River to avoid getting caught.
Report: Warren home hit by bullets in crossfire
A resident of the home noticed a small hole on the interior wall of her family room.
Wellsville man’s murder trial delayed again
A Wellsville man whose trial for a murder in East Liverpool was to start this month has been delayed again.
WFMJ.com
Fifty-seven-year-old Greenville pastor accused of inappropriate relationship with teen
A 57-year-old Mercer County pastor is free on a $50,000 bond after being arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an underage teenage girl. David Cox of Atlantic, Pennsylvania who turns 58 on Wednesday was charged last week with a felony count of corruption of minors, three misdemeanor counts of criminal solicitation, and unlawful contact with a minor.
Police called to hospital after man shot in Warren
According to a police report, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning on Youngstown Road.
Parents calling for accountability from Mohawk school board
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Nearly a month after allegations of hazing surfaced surrounding Mohawk Area High School's football team, parents are still calling for accountability."You failed to keep the children safe in this incident," Jacob Habie said. "Somebody needs to be held accountable."Parents voiced their opinions Tuesday at a school board meeting. The Lawrence County district attorney said three teens will face charges after an investigation into hazing on the Mohawk High School football team. District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said the investigation revealed three juveniles allegedly abused, humiliated and assaulted five victims, all team members."They are on school property," Habie said. "The...
