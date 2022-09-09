NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Nearly a month after allegations of hazing surfaced surrounding Mohawk Area High School's football team, parents are still calling for accountability."You failed to keep the children safe in this incident," Jacob Habie said. "Somebody needs to be held accountable."Parents voiced their opinions Tuesday at a school board meeting. The Lawrence County district attorney said three teens will face charges after an investigation into hazing on the Mohawk High School football team. District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said the investigation revealed three juveniles allegedly abused, humiliated and assaulted five victims, all team members."They are on school property," Habie said. "The...

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO