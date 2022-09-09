Former East star James remembered for giving more than he received as an athlete, heralded coach

Mr. Edward Joseph Roach Jr. died peacefully on September 9, 2022, in his beloved Emerald Isle, North Carolina, at the age of 78. Ed Roach Jr. was born on August 10, 1944, in Norwood, Massachusetts to Marion and Ed Roach, his sister Cathy was born 14 months later. His family moved to Baltimore, Maryland when Ed was eight years old and growing up, their home was the popular ‘hang out’ house for friends and neighbors alike. Ed learned from his parents at an early age how to conduct himself in the presence of others, and how to appreciate family, good friends, and neighbors. He also learned the importance of being a good employee and understood the value of a day’s work for a day’s pay. Ed graduated from City College High School and then went on to the University of Baltimore and received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He had two years of law school under his belt when his application to the FBI was accepted by J. Edgar Hoover and he entered the Bureau’s service on August 11, 1969. He served in the Louisville, Detroit, New York, and Baltimore FBI Offices. He spent nearly 21 years in the old Silver Spring Resident Agency before receiving his PRL transfer to the Charlotte Office in November of 1998 where he was assigned to the offsite at Camp Lejeune. Ed worked in the Violent Crime Major Offender Program during his 30 years, 18 of those years were spent in the SWAT Program in New York (four years) and Baltimore (14 years). A pinnacle of Ed’s career was serving on the Attorney General Special Detail Group for William French Smith and Edwin Meese, traveling all over the world for nearly six years on Air Force II. On one of these trips, they were invited aboard Air Force I to have cake and sing happy birthday to President Reagan! This experience, along with his 21-year partnership with the Montgomery County Police Department were two highlights of his exalted career. Ed was proud to have been featured on an episode of the FBI Files on the Discovery Channel, titled “Hired Gun” for his lead work in a triple-homicide investigation. Following his retirement from the FBI, Ed became an investigator for the North Carolina Department of Insurance. He often recounted the rigorous training regimen and obstacle course he had to complete under two minutes at the ripe age of 57 with two knee replacements!

