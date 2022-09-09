Former East star James remembered for giving more than he received as an athlete, heralded coach

Read full article on original website
Marion a stroke from two medals
Swansboro golfer Parker Marion came a stroke away from medaling her second straight 3A Coastal Conference match last week. The junior shot a 43 on the front nine of the Morehead City Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to finish second to the 42 posted by former teammate Nicole Hassi of Croatan. The Bucs finished fourth overall with a combined score of 181.
New Bern, Havelock at top of Touchdown Friday Top 9 ahead of duel
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The fifth week of the high school football season is highlighted by a matchup of the top two teams in the latest Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. New Bern remained the top team in our weekly poll while Havelock remained No. 2. The two teams will meet in Havelock on […]
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
OCEAN — Gavin Beaupre is glad to be back in the black and gold. The midfielder was part of the state championship soccer team at Croatan as a sophomore but exclusively played club ball as a junior. He has returned to the Cougars for his senior year. “I’ve never...
West cross country collects stellar finishes at Wilmington Beach Blast Nighttime meet
WILMINGTON — West Carteret earned a pair of impressive placings Friday in the Wilmington Beach Blast Nighttime cross country meet. The Patriots took the runner-up spot in the 14-team girls competition, while the boys placed fourth in an 18-team race. The girls scored 103 points to trail only Hoggard...
57th annual Mullet Bucket slated Friday in Beaufort; both teams 2-2, injuries may play a role
CARTERET COUNTY — The 57th annual Mullet Bucket will be held Friday when East Carteret hosts West Carteret for the oldest county high school football rivalry game. Both teams are 2-2 and headed into their bye week. The Mariners are coming off a 53-14 loss to White Oak, and the Patriots suffered a similar outcome with a 49-3 loss to Jacksonville.
Northside hands East its fifth straight loss in four sets; Mariners drop to 2-6 overall in league opener
BEAUFORT — Streaks stayed alive Tuesday in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference volleyball opener between East Carteret and Northside-Pinetown. The Panthers rattled off their eighth straight win, while the Mariners suffered a loss for the fifth match in a row in a 25-14, 17-25, 25-16, 25-12 tilt. “We need...
‘Classless?’ Here’s when UNC’s women’s hoops coach finally comes face-to-face with enraged NC State fan base
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Courtney Banghart’s next chance to face an N.C. State fan base she once called classless comes on Feb. 16. The Atlantic Coast Conference released its composite women’s basketball schedule Wednesday — and without question its spiciest matchup is North Carolina’s annual visit to N.C. State.
4-star guard Laci Steele 'loved' NC State OV, nearing decision
RALEIGH, N.C. -- With two major commits already locked in for the 2023 class, NC State women's basketball is looking to add on with another Top-75 player in Laci Steele. The 5-foot-11 guard from Edmond (OK) Edmond North made her way back to Raleigh for her penultimate official visit this past weekend and came away impressed.
Drew Walczak, 25; service September 24
Drew Walczak, 25, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Drew’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Charlie Antwine, 85; service held
Charlie Franklin Antwine, 85, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at home, in his sleep. Charlie was born February 18, 1937, in Kinston, NC to the late Columbus and Gladys Huffman Antwine. A graveside service was held August 29, 2022. He retired after 27 years from the...
Steven Jones, 65; service held
Steven Dennis Jones, 65, of Morehead City, died Friday, September 2, 2022, in Raleigh, NC. The memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. Monday September 12, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to...
Phillip Edwards, 70; incomplete
Phillip Edwards, 70, of Havelock, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Carolina East. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Edward Roach Jr., 78; service September 29
Mr. Edward Joseph Roach Jr. died peacefully on September 9, 2022, in his beloved Emerald Isle, North Carolina, at the age of 78. Ed Roach Jr. was born on August 10, 1944, in Norwood, Massachusetts to Marion and Ed Roach, his sister Cathy was born 14 months later. His family moved to Baltimore, Maryland when Ed was eight years old and growing up, their home was the popular ‘hang out’ house for friends and neighbors alike. Ed learned from his parents at an early age how to conduct himself in the presence of others, and how to appreciate family, good friends, and neighbors. He also learned the importance of being a good employee and understood the value of a day’s work for a day’s pay. Ed graduated from City College High School and then went on to the University of Baltimore and received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He had two years of law school under his belt when his application to the FBI was accepted by J. Edgar Hoover and he entered the Bureau’s service on August 11, 1969. He served in the Louisville, Detroit, New York, and Baltimore FBI Offices. He spent nearly 21 years in the old Silver Spring Resident Agency before receiving his PRL transfer to the Charlotte Office in November of 1998 where he was assigned to the offsite at Camp Lejeune. Ed worked in the Violent Crime Major Offender Program during his 30 years, 18 of those years were spent in the SWAT Program in New York (four years) and Baltimore (14 years). A pinnacle of Ed’s career was serving on the Attorney General Special Detail Group for William French Smith and Edwin Meese, traveling all over the world for nearly six years on Air Force II. On one of these trips, they were invited aboard Air Force I to have cake and sing happy birthday to President Reagan! This experience, along with his 21-year partnership with the Montgomery County Police Department were two highlights of his exalted career. Ed was proud to have been featured on an episode of the FBI Files on the Discovery Channel, titled “Hired Gun” for his lead work in a triple-homicide investigation. Following his retirement from the FBI, Ed became an investigator for the North Carolina Department of Insurance. He often recounted the rigorous training regimen and obstacle course he had to complete under two minutes at the ripe age of 57 with two knee replacements!
Charles Hutton, 86; incomplete
Charles Hutton, 86, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, September 14, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Eschbach named interim Cape Carteret police chief; McKinney honored during retirement ceremony
CAPE CARTERET — Town Manager Frank Rush named Sgt. Richard Eschbach interim police chief Monday night after a brief ceremony to honor retiring Chief Bill McKinney during the monthly board meeting in town hall. The retiring chief, as is tradition, was awarded his service revolver and badge. Rush called...
Sarah Garner, 27; service held
Sarah Francis Garner, 27, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center, in Greenville. Sarah was a champion horse barrel racer, devoted mother of her children and will be missed by all. A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 10,...
Croatan looks to bounce back with home game against Beddingfield Friday
OCEAN — The Croatan football team will wrap up its nonconference schedule on Friday when it hosts Beddingfield. The Cougars are coming off a 42-0 defeat to East Duplin on the road, but they’ll face an easier opponent in the Bruins (1-3). Beddingfield is coming off its first win of the season, 34-27 over Ayden-Grifton, but that followed three straight losses by a combined score of 121-30.
Randolph Grady Sr., 93; service September 14
Randolph Oren Grady, Sr., 93, known to everyone as “Grady” of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home. His service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Pittard presiding. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Willie D. Willis Cemetery on Harkers Island. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Holly Jacobs, 63; no service
Holly Dee Jacobs, 63, a resident of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home. Holly was an accomplished singer who had her own band and played at many night clubs in the Hartford, CT area in the nineties. She was a successful business owner throughout the eighties and nineties, and most recently worked as a cosmetologist and excelled in style and custom color.
Shannon O’Rorke, 28; no service
Shannon Rose O’Rorke, 28, of Newport, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. She was born on January 16, 1994, in Morehead City to Thomas and Patricia O’Rorke. Shannon spent her time in high school in the West Carteret Marching Band, which she thoroughly enjoyed. One of her favorite hobbies was her love of drawing. She was creative and artistic. Shannon was a bright light full of life and energy. If you needed someone to talk to, she always had time to listen. She will be cherished as a loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend.
