Natchitoches Times
Drum majors honored to lead Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band
NATCHITOCHES – Kaci Waguespack of Destrehan, Piper Dearing of Jennings and Ethan Maynard of Bossier City have been named as the 2022-23 drum majors for the Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band. The drum majors hold the highest-ranking student leadership position in the band. The drum majors are a liaison...
Natchitoches Times
NSU SGA hosts Patriot Day tribute
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Student Government Association hosted a Patriot Day program Friday, Sept. 9 in advance of the anniversary of 9/11. The remembrance took place at the flagpoles between Caspari Hall and the Student Services Center in the heart of campus where cadets from NSU’s ROTC program lowered the flags to half-staff and Avery Tullos of Benton sang the national anthem. Participants observed a moment of silence to honor individuals who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, their families and first responders.
KTBS
Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs
Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
Natchitoches Times
ADK collects items for NSU Food Pantry
NATCHITOCHES – Alpha Delta Kappa, international organization for women educators, donated an array of items to the Northwestern State University Food Pantry. The ADK sisters feel passionate about giving back to the community, according to AKD member Dr. Christy Hornsby, assistant professor in NSU’s College of Education. “Giving back to the community and supporting future educators are at the heart of the organization. It is the best feeling in the world when we are able to share and give to others,” Hornsby said. ADK members are, seated from left, Susan Walker, Tracie Ham, Kathy Arnold and Linda Young. Standing from left are Suzie Palermo, Nancy Brown, Denise Edmondson, Tracy Kuhnell, Gay Dezendorf, Dana Renegar and Shirley Jonson. Hornsby delivered a trunk full of supplies “with love from ADK.”
Natchitoches Times
NSU Theatre and Dance to perform “Godspell” Sept. 21-25 and Sept. 28 – Oct. 1
NATCHITOCHES – The Department of Theatre and Dance at Northwestern State University will perform the musical “Godspell” on September 21-25 and Sept. 28-Oct. 1 in Theatre West. Performance time is 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday, September 25 which will be a 2 p.m. matinee. Tickets are $15...
redriverparishjournal.com
Mayor Honored by NSU
Coushatta Mayor Johnny Cox has been invited by Northwestern State University to join the Long Purple Line. The induction ceremony will be October 21st during a luncheon at the Natchitoches Events Center. Cox has served as mayor of Coushatta since 2012 after serving on the town council. He earned a...
Natchitoches Times
Six NSU alumni honored as 2022 inductees into Long Purple Line
Northwestern State University will honor six alumni by inducting them into the University’s alumni hall of distinction, the Long Purple Line. The 2022 inductees are Tommy Chester and Lola Dunahoe of Natchitoches, Dr. Johnny Cox of Coushatta. Tynes Hildebrand of Shreveport, Gail Metoyer Jones of Natchez, and Carlos Treadway of London, England. The inductees will be honored at a luncheon on October 21 at 12 noon at the Natchitoches Events Center. Check in for the luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m.
kalb.com
Rapides Parish sheriff addresses handling of rape during RADE operation
Doses of the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster shot have arrived at pharmacies and health units across Central Louisiana. Importance of Hep C screenings, and how it is now a curable disease. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. For years, patients with Hepatitis C have struggled with treatment for their disease, but...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – September 6, 2022
Service: Wednesday, September 7 at 10 am at Coldwater Cemetery in Hagewood. Service: Friday, September 9 at 10 am at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Church. Service: Saturday, September 10 at 11 am at the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, located at 318 North Street in Natchitoches. Interment:...
KSLA
Sabine Parish man dies when pickup hits guardrail, overturns on DeSoto highway
NEAR KEACHI, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man died when his pickup hit a guardrail and overturned in DeSoto Parish, authorities report. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 on Louisiana Highway 5 south of Kalmbach Road just south of the village of Keachi. It...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents
Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
kalb.com
Alexandria police investigate Green Street fatal shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that occurred on Green Street on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Alexandria Police Department responded to the shooting around 9 p.m., locating Tyrone Porter, Jr., 23, with a gunshot wound in his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he passed away on Monday, Sept. 12.
kalb.com
Pineville police looking for vehicle owner following shooting at Air U
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened on September 9 at Air U around 3 p.m. PPD said they responded to a report of shattered front glass and found that were several gunshots fired at the business, which was unoccupied at the time.
cenlanow.com
APD investigating Saturday night homicide
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Alexandria man who was a suspect in a criminal investigation. At approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4600 block of Green Street regarding a report of...
kalb.com
Suspects arrested in kidnapping of Alexandria Coca-Cola driver
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and armed robbery of a Coca-Cola delivery driver that occurred in Alexandria back on August 31. James Recardo Wallace, 37, and Antonio Strong, 39, both of Alexandria, have each been charged with one count of aggravated...
cenlanow.com
Alexandria PD arrests 2 suspects in recent armed robbery attempts
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two individuals in connection with the kidnapping and armed robbery of a delivery driver that occurred August 31. Today, APD detectives arrested James Recardo Wallace, 37, and Antonio Strong, 39, both of Alexandria. Each were charged with one count...
