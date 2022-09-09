ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Bachelorette Finale Spoilers: 3 Controversies Likely To Take Focus During Two-Parter, Including Erich Schwer's Blackface Apology

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lU9Ks_0hp5mET500
(Image credit: ABC)

The Bachelorette fans were caught off-guard on September 6, when host Jesse Palmer interrupted the last few minutes of our Fantasy Suite viewing to warn viewers about the “crazy controversy” that’s to come in the next two weeks. Bachelor Nation fans are used to the show’s hyperbolic promises, so I don’t imagine I was the only one rolling my eyes when Palmer said Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s ending would be “the most shocking finale of all time.”

It turns out, however, that there’s quite a bit to back up the host’s claims, so let’s take a look at three issues that are likely to be discussed in The Bachelorette Season 19 finale.

Erich Schwer Apologizes After Blackface Photo Surfaces

After surprising eliminations of both Johnny DePhillipo and Jason Alabaster during Fantasy Suites, Erich Schwer was Gabby Windey’s last man standing. If we thought these two would just sail stress-free into the finale, we were definitely wrong. Bachelor Nation previously rushed to support Schwer after the death of his father, but the tone changed when photos from his high school yearbook resurfaced. Schwer was pictured in blackface, dressed up as Jimi Hendrix. The acquisitions analyst has since issued an apology on Instagram:

I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating. What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance. I was naïve to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior. I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability.

The franchise has dealt with similar situations in the past, including photos of Rachael Kirkconnell at a plantation-themed party during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor and Garrett Yrigoyen’s controversial social media activity that was addressed during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. Just as in those instances, Erich Schwer will likely be asked about this at some point in the next two episodes.

Now we’re getting into some real spoiler territory, so if you don’t want to know which of Rachel Recchia’s final three makes it to the end, turn around now!

Rachel Recchia Has Reportedly Already Split From Her Fiancé

It was reported earlier this season that from her final three of Aven Jones, Tino Franco, and Zach Shallcross, Rachel Recchia got engaged to Franco as her First Impression Rose-winner. However, four months have passed since filming for Season 19 wrapped in May, and things are rumored to have gone downhill since then. Reality Steve reported in his September 7 blog:

Rachel broke up with Tino and they are no longer engaged. Again, I know you’ll have questions, but outside of the ‘something happened and they stopped talking post-engagement,’ I don’t know any more exact details. But they’re broken up, and there won’t be any sort of reconciliation at the [After the Final Rose] from everything I’ve heard. It’s over.

We’ll have to wait to get confirmation and a full explanation from Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco about their relationship status, but if this is true, Jesse Palmer will definitely give them the floor to hash out what happened.

Why Did Zach Shallcross Accuse Rachel Recchia Of Being Inauthentic?

When Jesse Palmer interrupted the last few minutes of the last episode, viewers thought they’d been about to witness the conversation between Rachel Recchia and Zach Shallcross about their Fantasy Suite date. Shallcross had told Jesse Palmer that the bachelorette completely changed once the cameras weren’t around, called her inauthentic and said she was fixated on his age, even though he’s only a few months younger.

These are not accusations to be taken lightly — especially when being made against the show’s lead. The two-part finale will hopefully give us not only the rest of their conversation, but further details about what threw Zach Shallcross for such a loop and a chance for Rachel Recchia to defend herself.

Bachelor Nation fans may have been wary of believing Jesse Palmer’s claims that Season 19 will be “the most emotional finale in Bachelorette history,” but if time is made to address all of these issues, The Bachelorette might actually have more than enough drama to fill its four-hour finale. Part 1 is set for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 13 on ABC, with Part 2 following at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 20. Check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what premieres are coming up soon.

Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination

BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby & [SPOILER] Split As She Accuses Him Of Leading Her On

Jason Alabaster opened up to Gabby Windey about not being ready to propose on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette. Jason came to the realization after his hometown date last week. This week, he and Gabby had a blast on their low-key fantasy suite date, and she even admitted that she was falling in love with him. However, over dinner, Jason knew he had to be “transparent and honest” and let Gabby know how he was truly feeling.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becca Kufrin
Person
Jimi Hendrix
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!

Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#The Bachelorette#Blackface Apology
OK! Magazine

Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea

Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover

Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News

He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
151K+
Followers
37K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy