OCEAN — The Croatan football team will wrap up its nonconference schedule on Friday when it hosts Beddingfield. The Cougars are coming off a 42-0 defeat to East Duplin on the road, but they’ll face an easier opponent in the Bruins (1-3). Beddingfield is coming off its first win of the season, 34-27 over Ayden-Grifton, but that followed three straight losses by a combined score of 121-30.

WILSON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO