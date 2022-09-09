Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
57th annual Mullet Bucket slated Friday in Beaufort; both teams 2-2, injuries may play a role
CARTERET COUNTY — The 57th annual Mullet Bucket will be held Friday when East Carteret hosts West Carteret for the oldest county high school football rivalry game. Both teams are 2-2 and headed into their bye week. The Mariners are coming off a 53-14 loss to White Oak, and the Patriots suffered a similar outcome with a 49-3 loss to Jacksonville.
carolinacoastonline.com
Northside hands East its fifth straight loss in four sets; Mariners drop to 2-6 overall in league opener
BEAUFORT — Streaks stayed alive Tuesday in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference volleyball opener between East Carteret and Northside-Pinetown. The Panthers rattled off their eighth straight win, while the Mariners suffered a loss for the fifth match in a row in a 25-14, 17-25, 25-16, 25-12 tilt. “We need...
carolinacoastonline.com
West cross country collects stellar finishes at Wilmington Beach Blast Nighttime meet
WILMINGTON — West Carteret earned a pair of impressive placings Friday in the Wilmington Beach Blast Nighttime cross country meet. The Patriots took the runner-up spot in the 14-team girls competition, while the boys placed fourth in an 18-team race. The girls scored 103 points to trail only Hoggard...
carolinacoastonline.com
Marion a stroke from two medals
Swansboro golfer Parker Marion came a stroke away from medaling her second straight 3A Coastal Conference match last week. The junior shot a 43 on the front nine of the Morehead City Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to finish second to the 42 posted by former teammate Nicole Hassi of Croatan. The Bucs finished fourth overall with a combined score of 181.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
OCEAN — Gavin Beaupre is glad to be back in the black and gold. The midfielder was part of the state championship soccer team at Croatan as a sophomore but exclusively played club ball as a junior. He has returned to the Cougars for his senior year. “I’ve never...
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan looks to bounce back with home game against Beddingfield Friday
OCEAN — The Croatan football team will wrap up its nonconference schedule on Friday when it hosts Beddingfield. The Cougars are coming off a 42-0 defeat to East Duplin on the road, but they’ll face an easier opponent in the Bruins (1-3). Beddingfield is coming off its first win of the season, 34-27 over Ayden-Grifton, but that followed three straight losses by a combined score of 121-30.
carolinacoastonline.com
East’s Sanchez takes first in league cross country meet, Mariners finish third
YEATESVILLE — William Sanchez captured a victory last week in a 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference cross country meet at Northside-Pinetown. The East Carteret senior hit the line in 17 minutes, 5 seconds to win the 42-runner race by nearly 30 seconds. The Mariners finished third in the four-team competition...
carolinacoastonline.com
Two spectacular mullet blow rounds exit backwaters into ocean
Last week, I introduced the idea of a “mullet blow” where soon-to-be spawning finger mullet and striped mulled leave the warm confines of our backwaters, exiting en masse into the inlets and emerging into the ocean where they take a right turn to the south. This year, we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 11, 12 & 13
Larry Perkins, 81, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022.. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "David" Cavett, Beaufort. Charles "David" Cavett, 71, of Beaufort, passed away...
carolinacoastonline.com
Charles Hutton, 86; incomplete
Charles Hutton, 86, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, September 14, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret commissioners approve new contract to fix 'deficient' segment of multi-use trail
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night approved a settlement agreement with a company the town said did deficient work on a segment of the Cape Carteret Trail and approved a contract with a new company to complete the job properly. The actions were part of the consent...
carolinacoastonline.com
Drew Walczak, 25; service September 24
Drew Walczak, 25, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Drew’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Charlie Antwine, 85; service held
Charlie Franklin Antwine, 85, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at home, in his sleep. Charlie was born February 18, 1937, in Kinston, NC to the late Columbus and Gladys Huffman Antwine. A graveside service was held August 29, 2022. He retired after 27 years from the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle starts up beach driving season
EMERALD ISLE - Beach Driving Season begins Sept. 15 in Emerald Isle, and runs until April 30, 2023. Drivers can apply for your beach driving permit online or go in person to the Emerald Isle Police Department at 7500 Emerald Drive. Drivers must watch a short video, take a quiz...
carolinacoastonline.com
Eschbach named interim Cape Carteret police chief; McKinney honored during retirement ceremony
CAPE CARTERET — Town Manager Frank Rush named Sgt. Richard Eschbach interim police chief Monday night after a brief ceremony to honor retiring Chief Bill McKinney during the monthly board meeting in town hall. The retiring chief, as is tradition, was awarded his service revolver and badge. Rush called...
carolinacoastonline.com
Sarah Garner, 27; service held
Sarah Francis Garner, 27, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center, in Greenville. Sarah was a champion horse barrel racer, devoted mother of her children and will be missed by all. A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 10,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Debra Wagoner, 61; service held
Debra Ann Willis Wagoner "Debbie", 61, of Broad Creek peacefully passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Debra was born in Morehead City, NC on November 23, 1960, to James Wilson and Vencia Hunter Willis. She attended West Carteret HS. She worked as a material inspector for Garners Garment factory, a bread maker at Food Lion, and was working for Peppertree as a laundry attendant until she was diagnosed in 2019 and had to retire from working.
carolinacoastonline.com
Garbage dilemma: Local hazards grow as waste increases
CARTERET COUNTY — It is no secret humans generate a lot of trash. The most recent figures from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency show the total amount of solid waste in 2018 was 292.4 million tons or 4.9 pounds per person per day. A 2019 study from global research...
Comments / 0