ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinacoastonline.com

57th annual Mullet Bucket slated Friday in Beaufort; both teams 2-2, injuries may play a role

CARTERET COUNTY — The 57th annual Mullet Bucket will be held Friday when East Carteret hosts West Carteret for the oldest county high school football rivalry game. Both teams are 2-2 and headed into their bye week. The Mariners are coming off a 53-14 loss to White Oak, and the Patriots suffered a similar outcome with a 49-3 loss to Jacksonville.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Marion a stroke from two medals

Swansboro golfer Parker Marion came a stroke away from medaling her second straight 3A Coastal Conference match last week. The junior shot a 43 on the front nine of the Morehead City Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to finish second to the 42 posted by former teammate Nicole Hassi of Croatan. The Bucs finished fourth overall with a combined score of 181.
SWANSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morehead City, NC
Sports
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Richlands, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
City
Swansboro, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

OCEAN — Gavin Beaupre is glad to be back in the black and gold. The midfielder was part of the state championship soccer team at Croatan as a sophomore but exclusively played club ball as a junior. He has returned to the Cougars for his senior year. “I’ve never...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Croatan looks to bounce back with home game against Beddingfield Friday

OCEAN — The Croatan football team will wrap up its nonconference schedule on Friday when it hosts Beddingfield. The Cougars are coming off a 42-0 defeat to East Duplin on the road, but they’ll face an easier opponent in the Bruins (1-3). Beddingfield is coming off its first win of the season, 34-27 over Ayden-Grifton, but that followed three straight losses by a combined score of 121-30.
WILSON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Two spectacular mullet blow rounds exit backwaters into ocean

Last week, I introduced the idea of a “mullet blow” where soon-to-be spawning finger mullet and striped mulled leave the warm confines of our backwaters, exiting en masse into the inlets and emerging into the ocean where they take a right turn to the south. This year, we...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Mariners#Sweeps#Labor Day
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 11, 12 & 13

Larry Perkins, 81, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022.. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "David" Cavett, Beaufort. Charles "David" Cavett, 71, of Beaufort, passed away...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Charles Hutton, 86; incomplete

Charles Hutton, 86, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, September 14, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Drew Walczak, 25; service September 24

Drew Walczak, 25, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Drew’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
NEWPORT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
carolinacoastonline.com

Charlie Antwine, 85; service held

Charlie Franklin Antwine, 85, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at home, in his sleep. Charlie was born February 18, 1937, in Kinston, NC to the late Columbus and Gladys Huffman Antwine. A graveside service was held August 29, 2022. He retired after 27 years from the...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Emerald Isle starts up beach driving season

EMERALD ISLE - Beach Driving Season begins Sept. 15 in Emerald Isle, and runs until April 30, 2023. Drivers can apply for your beach driving permit online or go in person to the Emerald Isle Police Department at 7500 Emerald Drive. Drivers must watch a short video, take a quiz...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Sarah Garner, 27; service held

Sarah Francis Garner, 27, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center, in Greenville. Sarah was a champion horse barrel racer, devoted mother of her children and will be missed by all. A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 10,...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Debra Wagoner, 61; service held

Debra Ann Willis Wagoner "Debbie", 61, of Broad Creek peacefully passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Debra was born in Morehead City, NC on November 23, 1960, to James Wilson and Vencia Hunter Willis. She attended West Carteret HS. She worked as a material inspector for Garners Garment factory, a bread maker at Food Lion, and was working for Peppertree as a laundry attendant until she was diagnosed in 2019 and had to retire from working.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Garbage dilemma: Local hazards grow as waste increases

CARTERET COUNTY — It is no secret humans generate a lot of trash. The most recent figures from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency show the total amount of solid waste in 2018 was 292.4 million tons or 4.9 pounds per person per day. A 2019 study from global research...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy