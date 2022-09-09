Read full article on original website
kion546.com
Abortion-rights group leads on fundraising for ballot issue
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — On the defensive for years in Republican-dominated Kentucky, abortion-rights supporters have gained an election-year advantage at a pivotal time. They have opened a big fundraising lead ahead of a statewide vote on whether to eliminate the right to abortion in the state’s constitution. The group Protect Kentucky Access has raised nearly $1.5 million this year in leading the campaign against the proposed constitutional amendment placed on the November ballot. The anti-abortion group leading the push in support of the ballot measure, Yes For Life, reported raising about $350,000 during the same period. The abortion-rights group also has a sizable cash-on-hand advantage.
kion546.com
California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. “California will not stand...
kion546.com
Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion
JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire. The NTSB said Wednesday that 14 other homes were damaged as the fire burned about 30 acres in Lincoln County. The agency says the 30-inch pipeline, owned and operated by Enbridge Inc., had a preexisting manufacturing defect known as a hard spot. The NTSB said that combined with a degraded pipeline coating and ineffective corrosion prevention. Enbridge said in a statement that it was “deeply sorry” and has worked diligently to improve the safety of its pipelines.
kion546.com
Man drags woman while professing love to her, tries to escape arrest
VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A man allegedly drug a woman from an apartment, then tried to escape when being arrested in downtown Vancouver on Saturday night. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday at about 11 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment in Orchards. When they arrived, they learned a man assaulted a woman and then forcibly drug her from the apartment. The victim and neighbors said the man was professing his love to the victim when dragging her from the apartment. The suspect was also making rape and death threats. Deputies saw several death threat text messages from the suspect to the victim.
