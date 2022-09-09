Read full article on original website
Related
Co-directors Ken Burns and Lynn Novick discuss new Holocaust documentary
Co-directors Ken Burns and Lynn Novick join "CBS Mornings" to discuss their new PBS documentary, "The U.S. and the Holocaust." The film looks at how U.S. policies impacted Nazi Germany and Jewish people trying to escape.
CBS News
539K+
Followers
65K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0