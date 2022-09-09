Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Annual Recruitment for Advisory Groups
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 09/13/2022. Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The City of Santa Barbara is seeking individuals to serve on its various City Advisory Groups. The City has more than 40 Advisory Groups and the members of these groups play an important role in shaping our community.
Santa Barbara Independent
Innovative SeaWell Desalination Buoys Proposed for Vandenberg Space Force Base
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – September 14, 2022 – SeaWell LLC, a company formed by Ecomerit Technologies, the Santa Barbara renewable energy pioneer and long-time US Department of Energy partner in technology innovation, is working with Vandenberg Space Force Base to deploy SeaWell’s ocean desalination buoys to produce freshwater for the Base. SeaWell buoys can be rapidly deployed to help meet the critical need for a dependable water supply. A single buoy provides a yearly water supply comparable to 5,200 households.
Santa Barbara Independent
Dos Pueblos High School Foundation Raising Funds to Support Plans for New Wellness Center
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. September 14, 2022, Goleta, California – This week, the Dos Pueblos High School Foundation announced its “Impact Project” for the year — the new DPHS Wellness Center. The money raised through its annual fund drive, the “Charger Champions Circle” and annual “Round Up” auction event will support plans for a new Wellness Center at Dos Pueblos High School.
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Organizations to Hold ‘Clean Slate Clinic’ for Record Expungement
A group of local organizations — People’s Justice Project, California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc., UCSB’s Pre-Law Society, and Isla Vista Community Services District — will host a free legal Clean Slate Clinic at the Isla Vista Community Center to assist residents with criminal record expungement, felony reduction, and arrest record sealing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Weeks In, Downtown Santa Barbara’s Tiny-Home Village a Quiet Success
When Jeff Gaddess went home at night during the height of the heat wave, he said his house was 94 degrees inside. But the people living in the temporary village of 33 tiny homes that just popped up on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street that Gaddess manages enjoy a steady stream of air-conditioned air blowing within the four prefab walls of their individualized cabins. When these pop-up homes were first announced as a response to chronic homelessness, there was some skepticism about the AC, perceived not just as an extravagance but unnecessary one given Santa Barbara’s notoriously mild weather. But as the DignityMoves tiny-home village enters its fifth week of full occupancy, it’s made a huge difference. “It’s been so important,” Gaddess exclaimed.
Santa Barbara Independent
San Jose Creek Bike Path Project Public Hearing on September 20th at 5:30 p.m.
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, September 14, 2022 – The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project (Project) has reached the end of the Environmental Review Phase. A public hearing will be held on September 20, 2022, at the regular City Council meeting for the Council to consider the Final Initial Study- Mitigated Negative Declaration and Development Plan for the Project. The City received numerous comments from the public during the 30 day public review of the draft document and these comments have been considered and responses provided in the final document. Modifications were made to the final document based on comments received as appropriate.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Public Library Invites Volunteers to the Fall Session of Adult Literacy Tutor Training
SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 12, 2022. Make a difference in someone’s life and become a Volunteer Adult Literacy Tutor at Santa Barbara Public Library. For over 30 years, the Santa Barbara Public Library Adult Literacy Program has helped thousands of local residents reach their learning goals. The Library invites interested community members to get involved and make a difference.
Santa Barbara Independent
Join Us Tonight for the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan Workshop
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The City of Goleta wants to remind the community about the upcoming Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan (MBHMP) workshop. Join us this tonight, September 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ellwood Elementary School Auditorium (7686 Hollister Ave).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Water War Breaks Out over Cannabis Cultivation in Santa Barbara County
The Coalition for Responsible Cannabis filed an administrative action that if successful could wreak havoc on 22 major cannabis cultivation sites that are now drawing water from wells that draw from the Santa Ynez River. According to legal papers attorney filed Tuesday, attorney Marc Chytilo is demanding the state’s Water Resources Control Board issue a cease-and-desist order to each of cannabis cultivators improperly drawing water from the river. He also requested the state water board join with Fish and Wildlife to initiate a comprehensive investigation of cannabis cultivation along the Santa Ynez River.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Poop Water’ Floated as Solution to Santa Barbara County’s Water Woes
A fascinating if dismal report of the state of Santa Barbara County aquifers went to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, prompting an odd “poop-fest” of a discussion of toilet-to-tap options, which are technically called “indirect potable reuse.”. The yearly report showed charts spanning decades of groundwater-level...
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Goleta Announces Art Contest and Goleta Tours App for Santa Barbara Creek Week
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, September 12, 2022 – Join the City of Goleta’s celebration of SB Creek Week, September 17-24, by participating in a Goleta Valley Library Art Contest or going on a newly created self-guided tour. It’s a great way to recognize this annual celebration of our creeks, watersheds, and the ocean, with many organizations hosting events to help build awareness and stewardship of the natural treasures of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria.
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Fighting over Santa Barbara’s Santa Claus Cannabis Store
E CANNABIS UNUM: Even with a scorecard, sometimes you don’t know who to root for. Or against. I was feeling that big-time during last week’s county planning commission’s deliberations over a high-end cannabis dispensary to be located on the eastern edge of Santa Claus Lane, perhaps Santa Barbara County’s last whiff of what was once genuinely, authentically kitschy and historically weird.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Independent
Notice of Burton Mesa Training Burn
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. This is to inform you that Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be conducting live fire safety training exercises in a structure located at the Burton Mesa Training Center located at 749 Burton Mesa Blvd, Lompoc, California on the following dates and time:
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Airport Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Exercise: Live Exercise Scheduled for September 15, 2022
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Exercise will take place this Thursday, September 15, 2022, between 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. north of the main Runway 7/25. Along with the increased emergency responder traffic, people traveling along Hollister Avenue between Aero Camino and Los Carneros during this time may see simulated smoke coming from the airfield area north of the main runway.
Santa Barbara Independent
Global Shipping Companies Recognized for Reducing Speeds off California Coast to Protect Blue Whales and Blue Skies
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Shipping companies received awards for reducing speeds in the 2021 “Protecting Blue Whales & Blue Skies” program. Eighteen shipping companies participated, transiting at 10 knots or less in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Southern California region. The program’s Southern California region extends from Point Arguello (in Santa Barbara County) to waters near Dana Point (by the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach).
Santa Barbara Independent
25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow to Be Held in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ, CA — September 13, 2022 — Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America descend on Santa Ynez to celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow. The two-day gathering is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Admission is $5 and parking is free.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | ‘Ishi Glinsky: Upon a Jagged Maze’ at UC Santa Barbara’s AD&A Museum
First impressions, subtle and otherwise, matter when it comes to the delicate art of museum exhibition design. In the case of Ishi Glinsky: Upon a Jagged Maze, the dynamic opening exhibition of the new season for UCSB’s Art, Architecture and Design Museum (museum.ucsb.edu), the immediate impact is multifold, subtle and otherwise.
Santa Barbara Independent
Celebrate Santa Barbara’s 23rd Annual Creek Week
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. This year’s Creek Week celebration takes place September 17 – 24. Creek Week is an annual opportunity for community members to learn more about our local creeks, watersheds, and the ocean through a series of fun and educational events. Creek Week will kick off on Saturday, September 17 with Coastal Cleanup Day, when community members can join choose from over 25 beach and creek locations Countywide to volunteer their time cleaning up our local beaches.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘What Matters Most’ is This Year’s Heroes of Hospice Theme
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca, September 13, 2022– After two years of virtual events, Hospice of Santa Barbara’s (HSB) Heroes of Hospice (HOH) is back in person and will be honoring local heroes on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort’s Plaza del Sol.
Santa Barbara Independent
U.S. News Ranks UC Santa Barbara in Top 10 for Ninth Consecutive Year
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. It’s a three-by-threepeat. For the ninth consecutive year, UC Santa Barbara has placed in the Top 10 for national public universities ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The magazine’s 2022-2023 Best Colleges listing of Top Public Schools placed the campus at No. 7.
Comments / 0