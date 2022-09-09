ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lou Cummings
4d ago

Congress needs to focus on their damned job. That is to manage the Countries finances to keep Our Nation out of debt. That is the top priority of Congress, before anything else. Once they do their job correctly, they can worry about new spending. They need to get cutting spending for the good of the Nation. Not adding more.

TheRealHunterBiden
4d ago

Stopped another well meaning bill with Democrat grift all over it by throwing in something that would keep it all above board with our nation's constitution. Want to anger a Democrat politician? Show them the US Constitution.

jonathan hodges
4d ago

Remember I stay at a Holiday Inn last month but I believe the Constitution was written around 1775. Some people caught up in CRT, don't read History. Also a lot as Changed since then. Some people were considered Property at that Time. 🤔 Considering people property has Long been Abolished

