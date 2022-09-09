New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties

Read full article on original website
State committee considers health-care delivery in wake of Georgia hospital closures
ATLANTA — Against the backdrop of hospital closures, state lawmakers Monday considered how to improve health care delivery across Georgia. The House Governmental Affairs Local Service Delivery Subcommittee meeting — chaired by Rep. Darlene Taylor, R- Thomasville — gave doctors and health-care administrators a chance to explain how the state’s health system works — and where it is falling short.
California's Mosquito Fire prompts more evacuations as it races toward mountain communities, burning homes and cars in its path
The Mosquito Fire burning in Northern California flared up Tuesday afternoon, charging toward a mountain community and torching more homes as it burned dangerously close to a high school. The inferno -- the largest wildfire currently burning in California -- began west of Lake Tahoe amid extreme heat September 6...
Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell says FBI served him with subpoena for contents of his phone
Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and prominent backer of former President Donald Trump's false voter fraud claims, said Tuesday the FBI served him with a grand jury subpoena for the contents of his phone as part of an investigation into a Colorado election security breach. Lindell shared on social...
Biden flies to Delaware to vote in state's primary election
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden boarded Air Force One around 6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday evening for a roughly 30-minute flight to their hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, landing with a little over an hour to spare before polls closed in the Delaware primary. Asked about the purpose of...
Senate study committee considers how to beef up Georgia’s cybersecurity
ATLANTA – A committee of state senators met on the Georgia Tech campus Tuesday to learn how the state can boost its cybersecurity. Industry and academic experts described how cyberthreats have evolved over the past decades to the committee chaired by Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas.
Gov. Brian Kemp outlines education priorities for second term
ATLANTA — Reversing learning loss stemming from the pandemic, boosting the education workforce and stepping up school safety measures will be Gov. Brian Kemp’s top education priorities if he wins a second term in November, Kemp said Monday. At an elementary school in Oconee County, the governor announced...
Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in swimming accident off Georgia coast
Prominent Georgia attorney Page Pate, a frequent CNN guest, died Sunday afternoon, his law firm told CNN. He was 55. Pate died after being swept out into a rip current off the coast of St. Simons Island, Georgia, Glynn County Fire-Rescue acting Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo told CNN.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
