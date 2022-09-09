Read full article on original website
San Jose Creek Bike Path Project Public Hearing on September 20th at 5:30 p.m.
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, September 14, 2022 – The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project (Project) has reached the end of the Environmental Review Phase. A public hearing will be held on September 20, 2022, at the regular City Council meeting for the Council to consider the Final Initial Study- Mitigated Negative Declaration and Development Plan for the Project. The City received numerous comments from the public during the 30 day public review of the draft document and these comments have been considered and responses provided in the final document. Modifications were made to the final document based on comments received as appropriate.
Campus Lagoon Prescribed Burn
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. UC Santa Barbara’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (The Cheadle Center) will coordinate with County Fire and the Air Pollution Control District, with funding from the Associated Students Coastal Fund to conduct their 7th prescribed burn on Lagoon Island since 2011.
