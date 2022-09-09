Read full article on original website
WVNews
Geno's journey comes to fruition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The pall that has fallen over West Virginia from an 0-2 start to a football season born of high hopes begins to lift in what can only be termed Hall of Fame Week for the Mountaineers. If two gut-wrenching losses have led up to...
WVNews
That was quite the weekend of football
Whew, what a football weekend. From a big Lewis County win on Friday night to Marshall surprising and WVU disappointing on Saturday, and the Steelers and Bengals playing an epic overtime game on Sunday. It was wild. Starting off on Friday night with the Minutemen at Elkins for the opening...
WVNews
Akiba Dillard
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 44-year-old Pittsburgh and Morgantown man briefly fled from …
WVNews
Friends of WVU Hospitals holds inaugural golf tournament at Morgantown, West Virginia's Pines County Club
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There was plenty of sunshine, cooler temperatures and a nice breeze at the inaugural Friends of WVU Hospitals golf tournament held Wednesday at the Pines Country Club, with 80 golfers teeing off for a good cause. The event brought together vendors, supporters, administrators and...
WVNews
U.S. Secretary of Education Cardoza visits Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week...
WVNews
Chemistry-builder: Lowther excelling as senior for Robert C. Byrd
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) -- No matter the season, Robert C. Byrd senior Olivia Lowther is on the ball. She's been the midfield engine for the Flying Eagles during a 5-2-1 start to the season, most recently scoring three goals at Lewis County after a 1-goal, 3-assist performance against Nicholas County last Saturday.
WVNews
OBIT Anna Hester.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Anna Ruth Hester, 104, formerly of Keyser, West Virginia, died Tue…
WVNews
Ricky Reynolds
KINGWOOD — Ricky Dwayne Reynolds, 65, of Kingwood, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at his home. He was born in Columbus, Ind., July 30, 1957, a son of the late John Ridley Reynolds and Anna Lee (Purdue Reynolds) Miller.
WVNews
LC Golfers compete in three matches
Lewis County golfers continue to be busy as the offseason approaches with three matches this week. They first travelled to Highland Springs on Sept. 6 for a match against Pendleton, Petersburg Moorefield, and Tygart’s Valley. The Minutemen came in third in the close match with a team score of 185 led by a pair of 45’s from Wyatt Burns and Kade Richards. Adam Dinkelo shot a 47 and Scott Underwood a 48 to round out Lewis County’s top four. Garrett Freeman posted a 54 and Hunter Starett a 56.
WVNews
Aldfrson-Broaddus celebrates 50 years of having a PA program
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University is planning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of graduating its first class of physician assistants. Several events will take place to honor the occasion on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 during Homecoming weekend, including a free six-hour category 1 CME conference, a PA alumni dinner, and a recognition ceremony of the program’s pioneers, alumni, students and faculty.
WVNews
Ribbon cutting
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday in Shinnston for a new walk…
WVNews
Keyser captured first place in the PVC golf tournament held Tuesday at Polish Pines.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – The battle for the top individual golfer at the Potomac Valley Con…
WVNews
Randy Allen Scheuvront
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Randy Allen Scheuvront, 62, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1959, a son of the late Carl D. and Rose A. Eckard Scheuvront.
WVNews
Defendant briefly escapes custody from Harrison, West Virginia, Courthouse, gets new felony charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 45-year-old Morgantown man ran from a Harrison County courtroom and out a side door of the courthouse when he was remanded for a bond revocation, a deputy alleged. Harrison Deputy Z.R. Bartlett charged Akiba Lamar Dillard with felony escape after Dillard was taken...
WVNews
Mon (West Virginia) Commission passes resolution warning of potental Amendment 2 impacts
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Commission passed a resolution warning voters about the “potentially devastating and far-reaching impacts that Amendment 2 could have on local government services in Monongalia County.”. “This is a very sensitive issue. We don't want to be telling the public that...
WVNews
Commission proclaims Saturday as 'Eddie Davisson Day' in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — This Saturday will be Eddie Davisson day throughout Harrison County Commission on Saturday following a proclamation by the Harrison County Commission honoring the longtime musician and Harrison County native. Ron Watson, the former county commissioner, made the recommendation that the current commission honor Davisson.
WVNews
West Virginia State Police investigating drowning death of juvenile in Salem
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a juvenile in Salem over the weekend. On Sunday Trooper D.A. Northcraft and Trooper D.V. Bickerstaff responded to a call in Salem regarding a juvenile that had drowned in a pond located at a residence, according to a press release from State Police.
WVNews
Main Street Fairmont, West Virginia, to hold final Hometown Market of the summer this weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont’s End of Summer Bash Hometown Market is set to be held this Saturday, marking the last chance residents will get to shop at local vendors downtown until the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The Hometown Markets have occurred monthly on...
WVNews
Jack Wilson Sr.
INDEPENDENCE — Jack R. Wilson Sr., 88, of Independence, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. He was born on April 9, 1934, in Preston County, a son of the late Cecil and Kathleen (Williams) Wilson.
WVNews
Dr. Brock Lindsey part of talented WVU Medicine team providing high-quality treatment for musculoskeletal cancer patients
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are approximately 159 subtypes of sarcomas that can impact the muscles, bones, and tissues of the human body, according to Brock Lindsey, M.D., orthopaedic oncologist and director of the Musculoskeletal Research Lab at WVU Medicine. Dr. Lindsey, along with other specialists on the...
