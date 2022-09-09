Lewis County golfers continue to be busy as the offseason approaches with three matches this week. They first travelled to Highland Springs on Sept. 6 for a match against Pendleton, Petersburg Moorefield, and Tygart’s Valley. The Minutemen came in third in the close match with a team score of 185 led by a pair of 45’s from Wyatt Burns and Kade Richards. Adam Dinkelo shot a 47 and Scott Underwood a 48 to round out Lewis County’s top four. Garrett Freeman posted a 54 and Hunter Starett a 56.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO