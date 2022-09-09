ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Geno's journey comes to fruition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The pall that has fallen over West Virginia from an 0-2 start to a football season born of high hopes begins to lift in what can only be termed Hall of Fame Week for the Mountaineers. If two gut-wrenching losses have led up to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

That was quite the weekend of football

Whew, what a football weekend. From a big Lewis County win on Friday night to Marshall surprising and WVU disappointing on Saturday, and the Steelers and Bengals playing an epic overtime game on Sunday. It was wild. Starting off on Friday night with the Minutemen at Elkins for the opening...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Akiba Dillard

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 44-year-old Pittsburgh and Morgantown man briefly fled from …
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Jordan, WV
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
WVNews

U.S. Secretary of Education Cardoza visits Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Chemistry-builder: Lowther excelling as senior for Robert C. Byrd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) -- No matter the season, Robert C. Byrd senior Olivia Lowther is on the ball. She's been the midfield engine for the Flying Eagles during a 5-2-1 start to the season, most recently scoring three goals at Lewis County after a 1-goal, 3-assist performance against Nicholas County last Saturday.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

OBIT Anna Hester.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Anna Ruth Hester, 104, formerly of Keyser, West Virginia, died Tue…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Ricky Reynolds

KINGWOOD — Ricky Dwayne Reynolds, 65, of Kingwood, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at his home. He was born in Columbus, Ind., July 30, 1957, a son of the late John Ridley Reynolds and Anna Lee (Purdue Reynolds) Miller.
KINGWOOD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Wv News#The Kansas Jayhawks#Espn
WVNews

LC Golfers compete in three matches

Lewis County golfers continue to be busy as the offseason approaches with three matches this week. They first travelled to Highland Springs on Sept. 6 for a match against Pendleton, Petersburg Moorefield, and Tygart’s Valley. The Minutemen came in third in the close match with a team score of 185 led by a pair of 45’s from Wyatt Burns and Kade Richards. Adam Dinkelo shot a 47 and Scott Underwood a 48 to round out Lewis County’s top four. Garrett Freeman posted a 54 and Hunter Starett a 56.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Aldfrson-Broaddus celebrates 50 years of having a PA program

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University is planning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of graduating its first class of physician assistants. Several events will take place to honor the occasion on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 during Homecoming weekend, including a free six-hour category 1 CME conference, a PA alumni dinner, and a recognition ceremony of the program’s pioneers, alumni, students and faculty.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Ribbon cutting

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday in Shinnston for a new walk…
SHINNSTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Randy Allen Scheuvront

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Randy Allen Scheuvront, 62, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1959, a son of the late Carl D. and Rose A. Eckard Scheuvront.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

West Virginia State Police investigating drowning death of juvenile in Salem

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a juvenile in Salem over the weekend. On Sunday Trooper D.A. Northcraft and Trooper D.V. Bickerstaff responded to a call in Salem regarding a juvenile that had drowned in a pond located at a residence, according to a press release from State Police.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Jack Wilson Sr.

INDEPENDENCE — Jack R. Wilson Sr., 88, of Independence, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. He was born on April 9, 1934, in Preston County, a son of the late Cecil and Kathleen (Williams) Wilson.
INDEPENDENCE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy