COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. - Pat Haws '72 was hired as the first full-time swimming and diving coach at Saint John's University in 1973. But it wasn't until two years later that he landed what he saw as his first blue-chip recruit. His name was Jon Habben '79, and he'd been a two-time qualifier for the state meet in the middle distances at Willmar High School.

COLLEGEVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO