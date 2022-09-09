Read full article on original website
gojohnnies.com
2022 J-Club Hall of Honor Class: Mike Lilly '78
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. - The Saint John's University soccer program was established in 1967, and over the course of their first seven seasons, the Johnnies compiled a respectable record of 31-32-4. Then Mike Lilly '78 arrived on campus. "He was one of those players who inspired the other guys around him,"...
gojohnnies.com
2022 J-Club Hall of Honor Class: Jon Habben '79
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. - Pat Haws '72 was hired as the first full-time swimming and diving coach at Saint John's University in 1973. But it wasn't until two years later that he landed what he saw as his first blue-chip recruit. His name was Jon Habben '79, and he'd been a two-time qualifier for the state meet in the middle distances at Willmar High School.
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for His Role in Avon Shooting
ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 21-year-old Grant Monaghan to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served 185 days in the county jail.
