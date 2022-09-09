Read full article on original website
WLBT
Yazoo County woman killed in head-on collision
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City woman was killed in a head-on collision with another vehicle on Tuesday, September 13. The crash happened on Anding Oil City Road west of Spires Lane. According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky L. Shivers, a passenger car and a pickup truck were involved in the head-on collision. […]
WLBT
Hattiesburg man arrested in last week’s shooting of his mother
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars tonight after allegedly shooting his mother in a domestic altercation last week. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that law enforcement in Louisville, MS, arrested 28-year-old Cedrick Moffett, Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for a domestic-related shooting on Sept. 7 at a residence on Quinn Street.
kicks96news.com
Multiple DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
NEKOTA BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. NORRIS CARTER, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. DALE L CHICKAWAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Public Drunk, Littering, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600. JADE CRAPPS, 33,...
wcbi.com
Winona police made an arrest connected to murder investigation
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Winona Police make an arrest in connection to a murder investigation. 21-year-old Daniel Cordell was arrested Saturday and has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. Winona Police Chief Rashaun Daniels says two people were shot multiple times Friday on McNutt Street. One of the...
kicks96news.com
A Pair of accidents in Neshoba
4:13 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were requested to perform a drive-by to check on possible intruders on their property by a resident of Road 101. 10:33 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Road 375. 2:32 p.m. –...
hottytoddy.com
OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body
While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
panolian.com
Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
11:06 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Circle K, male subject with medical emergency. 11:17 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, near Wade Inc., tractor trailer rig on fire. 1:17 p.m. – Hickory Ln., 75 year old male, Covid positive, dizzy and nauseated. Sept. 7. 9:49 p.m. – Lester St., apartments,...
panolian.com
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 5. Mhkia Milton, 67A Alred...
wcbi.com
Winona Police searching for shooting suspect
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winona Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a Shooting on Powell Street. Daniel Cordell, 21 years old, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white hoodie and is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information concerning Cordell’s...
breezynews.com
Winona Shooting – Details from Winona Police Department
Friday, September 9, 2022 – 2:45 p.m. Breezy News has spoken with Winona Police Department regarding rumors of an active shooter situation currently going on in Winona. A representative at Winona Police Department stated that there is not an active shooter situation. There was a shooting which was an “isolated incident”.
Catalytic converters stolen from hospital parking lot
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are searching for a person who stole catalytic converters from a hospital parking lot. Kosciusko police said the suspects stole the car parts from vehicles in the parking lot of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala on Friday, September 9. The suspect was seen on security footage between 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 […]
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake
PAUL LUCKETT, 57, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000. JONATHAN M MALONE, 29, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Improper Equipment, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond N/A, $0, $0. BRIAN G MASK, 22, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with...
breezynews.com
Disturbances and Crashes in Kosy
9:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on 2nd Avenue. 12:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko Fire Department were called to the parking lot of Adams Grocery on Hwy 12 regarding a vehicle that struck the building and a propane tank. No injuries were reported.
WLBT
Tchula police force dwindles to 2 after chief, 4 officers ‘relieved of duties’
TCHULA, Miss. (WLBT) - Only two officers remain on the Tchula police force after a shakeup at Thursday night’s board meeting. It was in that meeting that Tchula’s police chief, along with four other officers, were “relived of their duties.”. Mayor Annie Polk said the decision had...
kicks96news.com
Drug Manufacturing and Trafficking and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Neshoba
MICHAEL DUPONT, 48, of Noxapater, Transferred to Another Agency, NCSO. Bond $0. NAUDIA H DURHAM, 17, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. ALICIA FRAZIER, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BARTOLO CORTES FUENTES, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI...
breezynews.com
Disturbances, Stolen Vehicles, and More in Kosciusko
6:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Jefferson St and Veterans Memorial Dr near Kangaroo. No injuries were reported. 12:15 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a minor accident at the intersection of Attala Rd 3102 and Hwy 440 when a vehicle struck a deer.
kicks96news.com
New Indictments in Neshoba County
PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
Yazoo County man killed during fight over stolen bicycle
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County deputies are investigating a homicide that happened on Monday, September 5. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said deputies received the call about the shooting just after 3:00 p.m. Sheriff said James Porter, 44, accused 37-year-old Antonio Barton’s son of stealing his son’s bike. Porter allegedly slapped Barton, and […]
WAPT
New burger joint open in Madison County
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. — The video above takes a look at new developments happening in Madison County. What is touted as being one of the nation's fastest-growing burger franchises is now open in Madison County. Wayback Burgers will hold a grand opening Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the new...
