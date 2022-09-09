Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
Garden & Gun
Nicholas Sparks on His New Book, Southern Stereotypes, and His Favorite Spots in Florida and North Carolina
Nicholas Sparks knows a little something about the small-town South. Across his nearly two dozen novels, the mega-popular author sets love stories in motion across North Carolina, with forays into other parts of the region. You might recall a few: A Walk to Remember follows two high schoolers drawn together from opposite sides of the social sphere in little Beaufort, North Carolina; and although Sparks set The Notebook story in his own New Bern, North Carolina, filming for the movie took place around Charleston, South Carolina. (As someone who has lived in Charleston for nearly a decade, I can attest visitors often take pictures in front of the American Theater on King Street and paddle around Cypress Gardens to relive their favorite Notebook moments.)
carolinacoastonline.com
Garner’s Fall Festival, corn maze to open for students, public
NEWPORT — As traditional as apple cider in fall, so too is Garner’s Fall Festival, held each October at Garner Farms. This year’s festival, which features a corn maze, hayrides to the U-pick pumpkin patch, a corn kernel pit and more, will be held Oct. 1-30. There are also games and dual racing pipe slides. Concessions will be available for additional purchase.
Food truck rodeo coming to Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Food-wise, you can just pick and choose at this event. On Saturday, September 24th, from 11 am to 7 pm, there will be a Food Truck Rodeo in Ayden. The event will have live music from Touch of Class from 1 pm to 7 pm. The Food Truck Rodeo will have […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle starts up beach driving season
EMERALD ISLE - Beach Driving Season begins Sept. 15 in Emerald Isle, and runs until April 30, 2023. Drivers can apply for your beach driving permit online or go in person to the Emerald Isle Police Department at 7500 Emerald Drive. Drivers must watch a short video, take a quiz...
carolinacoastonline.com
West cross country collects stellar finishes at Wilmington Beach Blast Nighttime meet
WILMINGTON — West Carteret earned a pair of impressive placings Friday in the Wilmington Beach Blast Nighttime cross country meet. The Patriots took the runner-up spot in the 14-team girls competition, while the boys placed fourth in an 18-team race. The girls scored 103 points to trail only Hoggard...
carolinacoastonline.com
Eschbach named interim Cape Carteret police chief; McKinney honored during retirement ceremony
CAPE CARTERET — Town Manager Frank Rush named Sgt. Richard Eschbach interim police chief Monday night after a brief ceremony to honor retiring Chief Bill McKinney during the monthly board meeting in town hall. The retiring chief, as is tradition, was awarded his service revolver and badge. Rush called...
carolinacoastonline.com
Charlie Antwine, 85; service held
Charlie Franklin Antwine, 85, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at home, in his sleep. Charlie was born February 18, 1937, in Kinston, NC to the late Columbus and Gladys Huffman Antwine. A graveside service was held August 29, 2022. He retired after 27 years from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Debra Wagoner, 61; service held
Debra Ann Willis Wagoner "Debbie", 61, of Broad Creek peacefully passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Debra was born in Morehead City, NC on November 23, 1960, to James Wilson and Vencia Hunter Willis. She attended West Carteret HS. She worked as a material inspector for Garners Garment factory, a bread maker at Food Lion, and was working for Peppertree as a laundry attendant until she was diagnosed in 2019 and had to retire from working.
carolinacoastonline.com
Sarah Garner, 27; service held
Sarah Francis Garner, 27, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center, in Greenville. Sarah was a champion horse barrel racer, devoted mother of her children and will be missed by all. A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 10,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Drew Walczak, 25; service September 24
Drew Walczak, 25, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Drew’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carol Erickson, 75; private service
Carol Erickson, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at The Cottages at Swansboro. Services for Carol will be private, she will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Carol was born on November 21, 1946, in Washington, DC, to the late James and Anne...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Two spectacular mullet blow rounds exit backwaters into ocean
Last week, I introduced the idea of a “mullet blow” where soon-to-be spawning finger mullet and striped mulled leave the warm confines of our backwaters, exiting en masse into the inlets and emerging into the ocean where they take a right turn to the south. This year, we...
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle bridge lane closures resume, work expected to be complete by spring
EMERALD ISLE — Work restarted Tuesday after a summer hiatus on the long-running project to preserve the life of the high-rise bridge between Emerald Isle and Cape Carteret/Cedar Point on the mainland. Lane closures began Tuesday night and will continue through next spring. According to the town, a contractor...
Local church to host Service of Prayer for Queen Elizabeth II Wednesday
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A local church is giving residents of Eastern North Carolina an opportunity to reflect and offer prayers on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The event is hosted by St. Thomas Episcopal Church, the oldest church building in the state, and will take place at Zion Episcopal Church located at 7302 […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Barbara Waters, 85; service September 16
On September 11, 2022, Barbara "Babs" Neece Waters of Newport, passed away peacefully at age 85 after an extended illness. She was born on December 1, 1936, to Hobe Neece and Ruby Pugh Neece Ferebee in Elizabeth City. Barbara is survived by her husband of 60 years, Steve Waters; her...
carolinacoastonline.com
Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center to present 'Florence, Four Years Later'
HARKERS ISLAND — As part of its Community Night series, the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island will present the program “Florence, Four Years Later” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Supper will begin at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 7.
carolinacoastonline.com
Shannon O’Rorke, 28; no service
Shannon Rose O’Rorke, 28, of Newport, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. She was born on January 16, 1994, in Morehead City to Thomas and Patricia O’Rorke. Shannon spent her time in high school in the West Carteret Marching Band, which she thoroughly enjoyed. One of her favorite hobbies was her love of drawing. She was creative and artistic. Shannon was a bright light full of life and energy. If you needed someone to talk to, she always had time to listen. She will be cherished as a loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend.
carolinacoastonline.com
Garbage dilemma: Local hazards grow as waste increases
CARTERET COUNTY — It is no secret humans generate a lot of trash. The most recent figures from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency show the total amount of solid waste in 2018 was 292.4 million tons or 4.9 pounds per person per day. A 2019 study from global research...
carolinacoastonline.com
Marion a stroke from two medals
Swansboro golfer Parker Marion came a stroke away from medaling her second straight 3A Coastal Conference match last week. The junior shot a 43 on the front nine of the Morehead City Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to finish second to the 42 posted by former teammate Nicole Hassi of Croatan. The Bucs finished fourth overall with a combined score of 181.
Comments / 0