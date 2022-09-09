ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

University of Evansville reminding students of on-campus food pantry

Officials at the University of Evansville are reminding students of their access to an on-campus food pantry. The Aces Haven food pantry was created by students, for students no matter the circumstance. Members of the Logistics and Supply Chain Management Club, and the Student Government Association maintain the pantry. "This...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Newburgh nonprofit suffers major losses in Wednesday morning fire

Officials with the Foundry Center for the Arts will be working to pick up the pieces after a fire broke out at their facility in Newburgh, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the Foundry Center for the Arts on IN-261 in Newburgh around 10:30 a.m. on Monday for a fire.
NEWBURGH, IN
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
EVPL holding 'Paws for Food' adoption event

If you're an animal lover looking to adopt a furry friend, this may be the event for you. EVPL hosting annual 'Paws for Food' pet adoption event on Saturday. Saturday, the Evansville Public Library will host its "Paws for Food" event and fundraiser at the EVPL Stringtown Road location.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Santa Claus Police & State Trooper honored for heroics

Santa Claus Police Officers Logan Musgrave and Keegan Kennedy, along with Indiana State Police Master Trooper Trey Lytton, were each presented with an award for their selfless actions taken on August 22. Around 3 o’clock that afternoon, officers and other first responders were dispatched to the lake in Christmas Lake...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
EVPL hosting annual 'Paws for Food' pet adoption event on Saturday

This Saturday, September 17 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. the Evansville Public Library will host their Paws for Food event and fundraiser. This weekend's event is being hosted at the EVPL Stringtown Road location. Attendees will have a chance to meet with adoptable animals from It Takes A Village,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Mobile food distribution event happening in Calhoun on Friday

There's a mobile food distribution event happening in Calhoun, Kentucky on Friday. The McLean County Judge-Executive's office says the event will happen from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at Myer Creek Park, which is located at 951 State Hwy 136 E. in Calhoun. The event is sponsored by Pratt...
CALHOUN, KY
Crews battle large fire in Mortons Gap

Crews were battling a large blaze in Hopkins County, Kentucky on Tuesday. We're told the fire broke out at a structure across from the Pilot Truck Stop off of Highway 41 on Tuesday afternoon. You can see video from the scene that was shared with us below. Stay with 44News...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Emergency bridge closure in Daviess County

A bridge closure is likely to impact drivers for the foreseeable future. The bridge is on KY 764 in Daviess County. The closure is located at mile point 8.7. The work zone is between KY 144 and Williams Road. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure is due to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Female business owners growing together

In Owensboro, a new shopping center has come together over the last year, and all eight businesses have one thing in common. They're all locally owned by Owensboro women. Just off of Sweeney and 18th street, a shopping center has slowly started to grow over the last year. Each store...
OWENSBORO, KY
Newburgh man flown to hospital after crash in Kentucky

A Newburgh, Indiana man was flown to the hospital with injuries after a serious crash that happened in Kentucky on Wednesday morning. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to a crash on US 641 in Lyon County just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. KSP says the initial investigation indicates...
NEWBURGH, IN
The Owensboro Symphony to present annual Symphony Stroll

The Owensboro Symphony will host it's 3rd annual Symphony Stroll on Thursday, September 29th at 6:00 p.m. The Stroll was created during the pandemic as a way for the community to enjoy live performances in a safe setting, and has now become an annual tradition. "The Owensboro Symphony is very...
OWENSBORO, KY
Part of Weinbach Avenue closing Tuesday for explosion investigation

Part of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana, will be closed on Tuesday as authorities continue to investigate a house explosion that killed three people. The Evansville Fire Department says Weinbach avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday between Vogel Road and Bellaire Avenue. EFD says...
EVANSVILLE, IN

