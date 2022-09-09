Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 6000
String of clouds on the out, sunshine to return Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We will finally kick most of the clouds out of the forecast Wednesday. There will still be a touch of fall chill in the air as temperatures fail to reach our average high for the week. A weak disturbance is churning off the Washington coast, preventing the Pacific Northwest sky from really opening up in the morning. This continues to drag east throughout the day, which will help bring more sunshine west of the Cascades by mid-day and beyond.
Channel 6000
Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
Channel 6000
Willamette Valley sees moisture on Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You know that summer is starting to wrap up when we finally start to see a little moisture around here. On Monday we recover from the weekend of wildfire smoke and crummy air quality. The water that we are tapping into Monday morning is moving...
Channel 6000
Mainstream Weedia: Crimewave
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are many things the Cannabis industry in Oregon struggles with. Regulatory issues, high taxes, and oversupply make it a tough way to make a living. But, a darker struggle is the epidemic of robberies. Many of them by armed assailants. The frequency of these...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 6000
Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
Channel 6000
Election denier Bolduc wins New Hampshire GOP Senate race
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc won New Hampshire’s Senate Republican primary on Wednesday and will face potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in November — setting up another test of whether a fierce conservative can appeal to more moderate general election voters.
Comments / 0