PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We will finally kick most of the clouds out of the forecast Wednesday. There will still be a touch of fall chill in the air as temperatures fail to reach our average high for the week. A weak disturbance is churning off the Washington coast, preventing the Pacific Northwest sky from really opening up in the morning. This continues to drag east throughout the day, which will help bring more sunshine west of the Cascades by mid-day and beyond.

