Read full article on original website
Sandra Meding-Spence
4d ago
The state needs to bring the death penalty back. The small innocent baby, didn't deserve it. What about the mom,Sending prayers their way 🙏
Reply(1)
7
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Dover man arrested for 5th DUI
A Dover man is facing his fifth DUI offense following a recent traffic stop in Kent County. According to Delaware State Police, a driver was pulled over for speeding on North Dupont Highway on the north side of Dover during the past weekend. The smell of alcohol led to an investigation.
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify Young Man Murdered In Broad Daylight
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 3:39 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 30-year-old Lamar Washington suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Anyone with information about this incident...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Assaulted At Gunpoint During New Castle Home Invasion
On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said officers arrived and contacted...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE HOME INVASION – PINE VALLEY APARTMENTS
(New Castle, DE 19720) On Monday September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation. Officers arrived and contacted the 51-year-old female...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
firststateupdate.com
Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In Newark-Area Officer-Involved Shooting
New Castle Count Police Detectives have arrested a 30-year-old Philadelphia woman who was involved in a shooting that occurred on September 9, 2022, at Hunters Crossing Apartments in Newark, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said on Monday, September 12, 2022, Portia Herndon, was charged with one count of attempted...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN WATERS EDGE CONDOMINIUMS
(Newark, DE, 19702) On Wednesday September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:29 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive – Waters Edge Condominiums in reference to a single vehicle collision. When officers and fireboard personnel arrived at...
fox29.com
Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
firststateupdate.com
Unbelievable, Another Young Man Murdered In Broad Daylight In Wilmington On Tuesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 3:39 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 30-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and further details will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEL 1150AM
Second fatal shooting in Wilmington this week kills 19-year-old man
A 19-year-old man is dead following the second fatal shooting in Wilmington in 26 hours. Wilmington Police said the man was shot at about 5:38 p.m. near the 900 block of North Spruce Street in the East Side neighborhood of Wilmington on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was taken to...
WDEL 1150AM
One caught, one sought, in Dover armed robbery string
Dover Police said they caught one of two men suspected in a string of armed hold ups since the beginning of the month. Officers responded to three reported robberies on Saturday, September 3rd:. 12:09 a.m. in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory on Rt. 13. 1:20 a.m. in the...
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle - area woman assaulted during home invasion
New Castle County Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery at the Pine Valley Apartments near the 13/40 split. A 51-year-old woman told police that someone who was armed with a gun forced his way through her apartment door shortly before 6:00 p.m. Monday, assaulted her and stole some cash. The woman needed hospital treatment and was later released.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Single-Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Tuesday morning. On September 13, 2022, at approximately 6:14 a.m., a white 2020 Ram 3500 pickup truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 just south of U.S. Route 202 (Concord Pike) through a construction zone, where the leftmost lane of I-95 was closed. For unknown reasons, the Ram entered into the closed lane and collided with several construction barrels. The truck continued southbound, struck a road sign, and entered into the access point to the construction zone. The front of the Ram then collided with a slipform paver, where it came to rest and caught fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEL 1150AM
Officials: Fatal shooting of family of 5 was murder-suicide
Officials in Maryland said the fatal shooting of a couple and their three children at their home near Elkton last week is considered a murder-suicide. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the investigation is continuing into the deaths of Marcus and Tara Milligan and their children: Teresa, Nora and Finn.
WDEL 1150AM
Smyrna man arrested on drugs - weapons charges
An investigation in Smyrna that lasted several months has resulted in the arrest of a local man and seizure of heroin, three guns and numerous rounds of ammunition. According to Smyrna Police, 22-year-old Jayaire Brittingham was arrested in Dover Monday by state Probation and Parole officers, and the drugs, weapons and ammunition were found during a search warrant that was carried out at his home. The heroin was divided into 125 bags.
fox29.com
Officials: Woman wounded by police after she shot 2nd woman in Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - Authorities say a woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her. The New Castle County police department says the armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Shot In Hares Corner-Area On Sunday Morning
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 11, 2022, at approximately 8:52 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Route 273 and North Dupont Highway (Route 13) for a reported shooting. Prior to their arrival, the victim entered the McDonalds, located at 101 South Dupont Highway, New Castle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Troopers located the 29-year-old male victim of New Castle who was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.
WKRC
Mother and three children shot dead by father in murder-suicide
ELK MILLS, Md. (WJZ/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office identified the victims on Saturday as parents Marcus Edward Milligan,...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Two Felony Burglary Suspects Caught With The Goods, Released On Unsecured Bond
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 04:30 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Palermo Drive – Pine Woods Townhouses in reference to a burglary investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said when officers arrived, they contacted the...
Names released of 2 parents, 3 children found dead in Maryland home
Investigators found a handgun near the father's body, according to the sheriff's office.
WDEL 1150AM
Man critical after nearly hour long rescue in Glasgow
A 58-year old man is in critical condition after a nearly hour long rescue operation following a crash near Glasgow. The accident happened in the parking lot of Waters Edge Condominiums off of Route 896 around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022. New Castle County Police are investigating the crash...
Comments / 15