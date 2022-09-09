Read full article on original website
Bus shortages and Title IX discussed during public comment section of SWSD#1 board meeting
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District #1 held its monthly board meeting at the Central Administration Building Monday, September 12, beginning at 6 p.m. As always, the session was broadcasted live with the meeting agenda made available to the public prior to the meeting. Beginning with business as...
WWCC holds ribbon cutting for Mustang Loop next Tuesday
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Mustang Loop trail system at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20. The Mustang Loop is multi-use, and the main access is located off the west side parking lot at the College. This celebration is open to the public and bikes or walking shoes are recommended. Come hungry! A BBQ meal that includes a pulled pork sandwich, Carolina coleslaw, baked beans, and a drink will be available for purchase. The first 100 Western students can eat free by show of ID.
2022 tax bills mailed, taxpayers encouraged to review statements
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Treasurer Joe M Barbuto would like to inform taxpayers that 2022 property tax bills will arrive in mailboxes over the coming days and weeks. Bills include the total amount owed and allocations to taxing entities within the district. “In particular, I encourage people...
Siu Tung Lau (July 3, 1938 – September 9, 2022)
Siu Tung “ABC” Lau, 84 passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs since 1975 and a former resident of China. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
SWCSD #2 Board Meeting discussed mental health and wellness program
Green River- At tonight’s Sweetwater County School District number 2 meeting several recognitions were made including the Green River Wyoming All-State Marching Band Members Performing at Disney World, a recognition of FFA Member Delaney Gardea who was Awarded the National American FFA Degree, a recognition of the Green River FFA Chapter for getting the 2022 National Chapter 3 Star Award, a slide show of the Lincoln Middle School Students who went to Washington D.C. this summer, welcoming and introducing the new teachers from all schools.
Governor appoints James Kaste to be a District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed James Kaste to be a District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District serving Lincoln, Sweetwater, and Uinta Counties. Kaste’s appointment fills a new vacancy created by the addition of a fourth District Court Judge, which was authorized and funded by the 2022 legislature and signed into law by Governor Gordon in March.
Support groups in Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County – Often when people find themselves going through difficulties in life, it can make them feel like they are alone, but this is not the case. There are many support groups in Sweetwater County for various topics. Here is a list. Grounded Moon offers several no-cost support...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 13 – September 14, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Doris Lee Price (June 15, 1943 – August 13, 2022)
Doris Lee Price, 79, passed away Friday, August 13, 2022, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 N 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 14, 2022
September 14, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
September 11 early morning crash in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook Page, on the morning of September 11, 2022, around 1:19 a.m., officers with the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the area of Bitter Creek Trail and Cascade Drive for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The...
Richard Kriest (April 6, 1934 – September 6, 2022)
Richard Kriest, 88, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
Maxine Condie (November 18, 1939 – September 13, 2022)
Maxine Condie, 82, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in Rock Springs, Tuesday. Maxine was a life-long resident of Rock Springs. She passed away from a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Cremation will take place; there will be no services at her request.
Trevon Sturdivant (March 8, 1986 – September 1, 2022)
Trevon Sturdivant, 36, passed away in the early hours of September 1, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the American Legion, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Neil Christensen (December 13, 1973 – September 6, 2022)
Neil Christensen, 48, of Rock Springs, returned to his Father in Heaven when he passed away suddenly from complications of diabetes in Boston, Mass., on September 6, 2022. He had just finished the summer session at Harvard University and was preparing to return home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3315 White Mountain Blvd, Rock Springs, WY.
Elma Maestas (October 10, 1924 – September 8, 2022)
Elma Maestas, 97, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil with Rosary will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Church. Graveside Services and Internment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
Tigers win homecoming match/Homecoming Parade & Bonfire today
September 14, 2022 — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers volleyball team upped their season record to 9-8 with a 3-2 4A West Conference win over Evanston Tuesday night in Rock Springs. Sets scores in the Tigers’ Homecoming Week match were 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 17-25, and 15-6. RSHS Homecoming...
