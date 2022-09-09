New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties

Read full article on original website
Railroad strike looming and its impact on Indiana
After a tentative contract agreement was rejected, rail workers will head on strike. After rejecting a tentative contract agreement, thousands of railway workers will head on strike.
Kentucky's Governor, First Lady receive updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
During an event held in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear received updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated and boosted, and also called on leaders in government and other sectors to do the same. “I am...
555 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department released its latest weekly COVID-19 report for its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. In its weekly report Tuesday, GRDHD said that 555 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified in its western Kentucky counties over the last week. The health department also said...
Traffic alert for Tri-State drivers using US 60
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, road work will soon impact drivers in western Kentucky. A portion of US 60 will be restricted while a bridge deck overlay project is completed. The maximum lane width during this project will be 11 feet for all lanes in the work zones. The...
