US News and World Report
U.S. Abortion Clinic Moves up the Street to Escape One State's Ban
BRISTOL, Va. (Reuters) - The women's health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal. But relocating between the twin cities brought...
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Department Says It Would Support Trump-Backed Candidate as Special Master
(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it would support Raymond Dearie, a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, for the role of independent arbiter, known as a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from Trump's Florida estate last month.
US News and World Report
Candidate Spent $900k on Signatures to Get on Oregon Ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The independent candidate for governor in Oregon, Betsy Johnson, spent almost $900,000 to gather signatures to secure a place on the fall ballot. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that late Monday Johnson’s campaign reported it paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000. The former state lawmaker...
US News and World Report
Ad in Pennsylvania Governor's Race Shows Republican in Confederate Uniform
PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro on Wednesday plans to debut a new online ad aimed at Black voters that features his Republican rival posing in a Confederate military uniform, the campaign told Reuters. The ad features a photo first reported last month of Doug Mastriano, a...
Kansas Sen. Moran encourages resolution to rail dispute [VIDEO]
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) spoke yesterday on the Senate floor to encourage a resolution to the railway labor-management dispute and to highlight the negative impact a rail shutdown would have on Kansas and the world.
Zinke attacks Libertarian on veterans, but Lamb said he doesn’t recognize quote attributed to him
Libertarian John Lamb published a screenshot from a ZinkeforMontana post this week that attributes a quote insulting veterans to Lamb — a quote Lamb said he never uttered. However, Lamb, a Norris farmer, took pride of sorts in the attack, which he said followed a request last month by Republican Ryan Zinke that Lamb bow […] The post Zinke attacks Libertarian on veterans, but Lamb said he doesn’t recognize quote attributed to him appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Ron DeSantis sends two planes of undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has sent two planes of undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an exclusive island off the coast of Massachusetts where Barack Obama owns a mansion.The migrants could be seen getting off the planes at the island’s airport on Wednesday in a video obtained by Fox News Digital.“Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” the governor’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, told the right-wing news organisation.“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate...
US News and World Report
Judge’s Rulings Poised to Shape Trump Document Investigation
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is expected to announce shortly a third-party attorney to review hundreds of confidential documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last month, how long that special master will have to review the material and whether the Justice Department will be allowed to continue its investigation in the name of national security – highly anticipated decisions that will set the course of the prominent federal investigation.
US News and World Report
Primary Season Ends With Pro-Trump Nominees Giving Hope to Democrats
It was a tight race that wasn't called until late Wednesday morning, and when the final results were in, Republican Don Bolduc was joyously celebrating his win in the New Hampshire primary for a Senate seat. [. READ:. Races to Watch in New Hampshire’s Primary ]. Democrats were celebrating...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Despite U.S. Inflation's Bite, Democratic Voters Are Energized for Midterms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The unexpected rise in inflation reported on Tuesday was an unwelcome blow for President Joe Biden's Democrats, but a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Democratic voters just as enthusiastic as their Republican counterparts, pointing to a potentially close contest in November's elections. Republicans remain favored to win control...
US News and World Report
U.S. House Democrats in the Dark About Schumer-Manchin Permitting Deal, Hoyer Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats do not know the details of a deal between top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin to include changes on permitting for energy projects in a stopgap government funding bill, Democratic House Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Wednesday. "There was an...
US News and World Report
Biden Touts Inflation Reduction Law Despite Sobering Report
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden gathered a crowd of thousands at the White House Tuesday to celebrate last month’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, even as a new government report showed how hard it could be to bring surging prices down near prepandemic levels. Despite its...
US News and World Report
U.S. President Biden Spoke With King Charles III on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with King Charles III on Wednesday, the White House said, on the day Queen Elizabeth's coffin was taken in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Parliament. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mark Porter)
US News and World Report
Trump Objects to Justice Department's Special Master Nominees -Court Filing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Monday objected in a court filing to the two candidates the U.S. Justice Department has put forward to be an independent arbiter, called a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Florida estate last month.
US News and World Report
Trump Lawyers Oppose Justice Department Request on Classified Documents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump's attorneys on Monday opposed a U.S. Justice Department request to immediately resume examining the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Florida estate last month in an ongoing criminal investigation. His lawyers in a filing also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen...
US News and World Report
U.S. Senators Introduce Bill to Designate Russia State Sponsor of Terrorism
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic and Republican U.S. senators introduced legislation on Wednesday that would designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, a label pushed for by Ukraine but opposed by President Joe Biden's administration. "The need for this measure is more pressing now than ever before," Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal,...
US News and World Report
Trump Team Tells Judge That Document Probe Has ‘Spiraled out of Control’
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump told a federal judge on Monday that the Justice Department should not be able to continue its review of classified material taken from Mar-a-Lago last month – the latest in an attempt by the former president to discredit the investigation into his mishandling of national security documents since leaving the White House.
US News and World Report
Justice Kagan Cautions Supreme Court Can Forfeit Legitimacy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access,...
