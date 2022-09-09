ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

How Queen Elizabeth II Spent Her Final Moments and What The Family Does Next

It’s the end of an era: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has passed away at age 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a Buckingham Palace statement made a few hours after another announcing that her doctors were “concerned” for her health. Her passing comes just a few months after she celebrated her historic 70 years on the throne in a marathon event known as the Platinum Jubilee—though only in part. The late royal missed out on a number of the celebrations amid a decline in health since she contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.
U.K.
US News and World Report

Queen's Final Trip Is Most Tracked Flight in History

(Reuters) - Just over 5 million people viewed Queen Elizabeth's final flight on Tuesday, as the journey carrying the late monarch's body from Edinburgh to London became the most tracked flight in history. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said a total of 4.79 million people watched the flight live online, with...
U.K.
US News and World Report

Prince Harry Pays Tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute on Monday to his "granny", the late Queen Elizabeth, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with her and how he would honour his father as the new king. In a statement, Harry, who stepped down from...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Queen Elizabeth
US News and World Report

Locked in a Safe Somewhere in London: Over 30 Sealed Royal Wills

LONDON (Reuters) - The will of Queen Elizabeth II, if the public could see it, would provide rare insights into the late monarch's wealth, but unlike those of ordinary British citizens hers will be sealed and locked in a safe for at least 90 years. The practice of sealing the...
U.K.
US News and World Report

Britons Back New King Charles, So Long as He Keeps Quiet

LONDON (Reuters) - King Charles has enjoyed a surge in support since he succeeded Queen Elizabeth as Britain's new monarch, a poll has shown, but some of those mourning his late mother warn he must follow her example and keep his views to himself. A YouGov survey for the Times...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Uk#Scottish#The General Assembly#The Church Of Scotland#The Rt Rev Dr#Reuters
US News and World Report

Australia Open to Replacing Queen's Image on Banknotes With Local Figures

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian government said on Tuesday that the image of King Charles III would not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II's on A$5 notes, and it may be replaced by Australian figures. While coins are mandated to carry the image of the British monarch, Federal Assistant Minister for...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
960 The Ref

Xi, Putin hold summit in Uzbekistan as Ukraine war dominates

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence. The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

King Charles Thanks Sinn Fein's O'Neill for 'Incredibly Kind' Words

BELFAST (Reuters) - King Charles on Tuesday thanked Sinn Fein's leader in Northern Ireland for her "incredibly kind words" about his mother Queen Elizabeth, the latest sign of warmth between the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army and the crown. Michelle O'Neill issued a statement following the Queen's...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Scottish Police Charge Man Who Heckled Prince Andrew During Procession

LONDON (Reuters) - A man who heckled Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew as he walked behind his mother's coffin during a solemn procession in Edinburgh on Monday has been charged with breaching the peace, Police Scotland said on Tuesday. The attitude of crowds publicly mourning the queen since she died...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy