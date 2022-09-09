ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

U.S. President Biden Spoke With King Charles III on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with King Charles III on Wednesday, the White House said, on the day Queen Elizabeth's coffin was taken in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Parliament. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mark Porter)
White House: Invite for Queen's Funeral Was for Bidens Only

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The royal invitation sent to the White House to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral was for President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden only, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday. Her statement suggested Biden would not be assembling a U.S....
Biden Executive Order to Fund U.S. Biomanufacturing Industry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will sign orders on Monday to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, aimed at reducing dependence on China for materials to generate clean energy, weave new fabrics and inoculate populations against the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive order allows the federal government...
Britain Says Russia Has Likely Ordered Troops' Withdrawal From Kharkiv Region

(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Monday that Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River. The UK defence ministry said in a regular update that Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of...
Mexican President Previews Ukraine Peace Plan After Criticizing U.N

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said his government would present a plan to the United Nations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, moments after criticizing the world body and calling for it to be reformed. Lopez Obrador, who expounds on the virtues of...
Prince Harry Pays Tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute on Monday to his "granny", the late Queen Elizabeth, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with her and how he would honour his father as the new king. In a statement, Harry, who stepped down from...
Australia Open to Replacing Queen's Image on Banknotes With Local Figures

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian government said on Tuesday that the image of King Charles III would not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II's on A$5 notes, and it may be replaced by Australian figures. While coins are mandated to carry the image of the British monarch, Federal Assistant Minister for...
From Humble Past, William Ruto Sworn in as Kenya's President

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya's president on Tuesday after narrowly winning the Aug. 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy, and quickly signaled that his leadership will be a strongly Christian one. The Supreme Court last week rejected a challenge by...
US Sells Home of Couple Illegally Working With Syria Company

Nearly $650,000 gained from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company has gone to a fund that provides compensation to victims of international state-sponsored terrorism. BOSTON (AP) — Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to...
China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence. The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation...
Putin Tells U.N. Chief He Welcomes Cooperation With IAEA Over Zaporizhzhia Plant - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday that he welcomed "constructive" cooperation with the IAEA nuclear watchdog following its visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin also said in its readout of the phone call that Putin and...
Exclusive-Biden Urges Mexico to Take Migrants Under COVID Expulsion Order He Promised to End

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said.
German Defence Minister Rejects Ukrainian Demands for Main Battle Tanks

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Monday again rejected demands to supply Kyiv with main battle tanks. "No country has delivered Western-built infantry fighting vehicles or main battle tanks so far," she said in Berlin. "We have agreed with our partners that Germany will not take such...
EU Sanctions Prevent Moscow From Making up Military Losses, Top Diplomat Says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union sanctions are severely hurting Moscow's potential to sustain its weapons and military equipment in the war on Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat said on Tuesday, arguing almost half of Russia's technology depended on European imports. "If you look at the inside, the guts of a...
Ad in Pennsylvania Governor's Race Shows Republican in Confederate Uniform

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro on Wednesday plans to debut a new online ad aimed at Black voters that features his Republican rival posing in a Confederate military uniform, the campaign told Reuters. The ad features a photo first reported last month of Doug Mastriano, a...
U.S. Charges Three Iranians for Ransomware Attacks on Women's Shelter, Businesses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Iranians have been charged with trying to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from organizations in the United States, Europe, Iran and Israel, including a domestic violence shelter, by hacking in to their computer systems, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Other targets included local U.S. governments, regional...
