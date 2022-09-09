Read full article on original website
OPINION: The New Mini-Carts At Kalamazoo’s Gull Road Meijer Suck
Everyone has "THEIR" Meijer. When I first came to Michigan, it was the Gull Road Meijer in Kalamazoo, but it was under construction for renovations, and I was moving soon anyway. Eventually, the West Main Meijer became "My Meijer." But, it was brought to my attention, that the Gull Road...
$2.75 Million Mansion in Niles Can Only Be Described as “Dreamy”
This home feels like something out of a storybook that has come to life. In Niles, Michigan, sits a gorgeous 5 bedroom, 7 bathroom mansion that has recently hit the market for $2,750,000. The home, at 71345 Covington Bluff Ln, is just minutes from the Indiana border and might be...
Lighthouse Autism Center Moves Into Old Family Video in Kalamazoo
We now know what's going into the old Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo. So, what happens at the Lighthouse Autism Center?. The nearly 250 Family Video locations that were still open at the beginning of 2021 announced that they were closing their doors in January. Sadly, by the end of February 2021, after many years at that location, the Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo closed its doors permanently. Not even Stranger Things could keep that video store alive.
The Old Oshtemo Cracker Barrel is Now an Event Center
Did you know that the Oshtemo Cracker Barrel that closed in 2018 is now home to an event center?. Cracker Barrel was hit hard after the tragic events in February of 2016 that left multiple people dead by a deranged Uber driver with a gun. By November 2018, the restaurant had closed its doors permanently.
Battle Creek Artist Gets Millions of Views for Her Wearable Art
This Battle Creek woman has gone viral as she creates custom, wearable art of your pets. Liz is an artist that lives in Battle Creek that goes by the TikTok handle thechevronrose where she has 104.6 thousand followers and 1.4 million total video likes. There are other Southwest Michigan artists on TikTok, however, The Chevron Rose has a very unique channel. This is what Liz had to say about her content,
Vicksburg Community Funds Restoration for Local Landmark on V Avenue
This is the feel-good story we needed right now! After sending out a request to local Vicksburg residents, a local landmark is getting some much needed updates. In early September, Marci Bailey turned to a local Vicksburg community Facebook page for help saying,. Here is the star on the Bailey...
Check It Out! New BBQ Joint is Replacing Former Speedy Chick in Battle Creek
Back in March 2022 beloved chicken shack Speedy Chick abruptly closed after serving southwest Michigan for over 56 years. As much as we hated to see the old Speedy Chick on Michigan Ave. close, we're happy to hear that the building won't continue to sit there empty!. At the start...
Battle Creek Bank Struck By Armed Robber
It was just following the Noon rush hour when an armed robber entered the lobby of a bank, located on a busy Battle Creek street, Monday afternoon. Just before 1:00 PM, a gunman entered the PNC Bank, on Capital Avenue SW, demanding money from the startled tellers. As drawers were being emptied a quick-thinking teller was able to discreetly activate the bank’s emergency alarm during the brazen midday hoist. Battle Creek Police quickly responded to the alert, but the robber was able to flee the scene before the officers arrived.
5 West Michigan Tattoo Shops That Opened in the Last Two Years
Recent news of a newly opened tattoo shop in the Portage area made me realize...I've been completely out of the loop!. As someone with tattoos (and always looking to get more), it was surprising that the opening of a new shop went under my radar. Especially one that is local to me. However, upon further investigation, it turns out that there are several shops that have opened recently and I completely missed it.
What’s a Fall Bike Celebration? It’s Happening in Vicksburg 9/16
Lately, there's been a push in the Kalamazoo area and beyond to normalize and accommodate traveling by bicycle. And I am here for it. I honestly can't remember the last time I rode a bicycle but I love the idea of creating space for bicycles on the streets and within our towns. It's also the premise behind Bike Friendly Kalamazoo, an organization dedicated to making Kalamazoo more accessible for those on bikes.
1049 The Edge
Jim Croce Son, A.J. Croce Bringing “Croce Plays Croce” To Kalamazoo
A.J. Croce, son of legendary Folk musician Jim Croce, will be coming to Kalamazoo for the first time to play a special show which will pay tribute to his father. The show is called Croce Plays Croce and last came to Michigan just before the pandemic in the Detroit area in early 2020. This December, he'll be coming to Miller Auditorium on the 3rd, as their website describes the show:
Cookies In Kalamazoo Is Closing Temporarily
One of Kalamazoo's soul food restaurants is closing its doors for a short period of time. During the past 2 years, since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic, we have seen many businesses fall due to the effects of the lockdown, some folded sooner than others, while we are still seeing business struggle to stay afloat due to the impact of being shut down for months. This has happened all over the country, in Michigan, and certainly in Kalamazoo.
Where To Find The Biggest And Most Outrageous Bloody Marys Near Kalamazoo
Bloody Marys: you either love them or you hate them. I personally am a big fan of combining tomato juice and vodka. Whether you're looking for a hangover cure so you can "hair of the dog" it or you're simply craving a snack with your beverage, I'm of the opinion that bigger is better when it comes to bloody marys.
New Playground Coming To Kalamazoo’s Milham Park
As a kid, there's nothing like spending that day at the park with your siblings, cousins, friends, or even meeting new ones. Taking turns on the swing, seesaws, slides, and other playground equipment or even playing games in the field like tag, hide and go seek, football, and soccer. In Kalamazoo, there are tons of playgrounds to visit and they all have different things to offer.
Long Lost Photos Of George Carlin At Kalamazoo Wings Stadium
Back in 1976, I was a young photojournalist for the Kalamazoo Review, a monthly magazine covering news and events around the Kalamazoo area. The magazine was based from Graphic Communications, a graphics business located at 1719 South Burdick Street. From time to time I would be assigned to photograph events at Wings Stadium, in Kalamazoo. It was August 30th, 1976, when comedian George Carlin rolled into town and I was offered the opportunity to take shots at his show. Below are a few images scanned from dusty negatives from long ago.
Have You Seen The Nightmare Before Christmas Jeep in Battle Creek?
A Battle Creek woman's obsession with Jeeps and Nightmare Before Christmas is pulling in tons of views on TikTok. Knottyjeepchick has found a place where her love of crochet, Jeeps, and Nightmare Before Christmas can seamlessly come together...TikTok. KnottyJeepChick currently has 15 thousand followers and 260.7 thousand total video likes. But, let's start out by talking about this jeep.
Goat Landscapers? They’re Real. You Can Find Them in Battle Creek
I just made a delightful discovery about a local business thanks to the Nextdoor app. I was pursuing the site, as I usually do when I'm bored, looking for the latest neighborhood drama, crime reports, events, and so on when I came across this post. Now, I'm going to show you the screenshot because you do have to have an account with Nextdoor to actually see the posts:
Kalamazoo Astronomical Society Invites the Public to Come See the Stars!
Have you ever looked up at the stars in amazement, only to wonder what the heck you're even looking at? The Kalamazoo Astronomical Society (KAS) can help! The group of celestial enthusiasts are once again inviting the public to come out and enjoy an evening of educational stargazing at the Kalamazoo Nature Center.
Battle Creek Police Launch New Interactive Messaging Tool
Imagine, you are in the City of Battle Creek and have called 911, and now waiting for the sound of police sirens. A new interactive messaging tool, now being used by the Battle Creek Police Department, will send a text message to 911 callers, alerting them that the call has been received.
11 Surprising Artists You May Have Forgotten Played the Allegan County Fair
I can't believe it's already that time of year again: fair season! There is no fair in southwest Michigan that is more fun than the Allegan County Fair. Having grown up in Allegan myself, I know firsthand just how much that city prides itself on its fair. Growing up I'd...
