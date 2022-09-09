Nine outstanding MS teachers -- including Jordan Roy from SSC -- earn kudos, cash for innovative teaching projects

Read full article on original website
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest rate of food insecure children in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MSDH reports 3,619 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths statewide for the time period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 12
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 3,619 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 new deaths in the state for the time period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 12. Beginning Aug. 22, COVID-19 updates will be made weekly, every Tuesday, rather than daily. As of the Sept....
