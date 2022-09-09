ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing Woman Claims to Find Poop in Subway Sandwich

A TikTok goes massively viral with claims of feces in the sandwich wrapper. A young Canadian woman named Kelsey Coyne, who is a student at Michigan State University, has taken to TikTok with a shocking allegation. Her 3 videos about the very unsettling find in her sandwich wrapper have been viewed over 3 million times in less than 5 days. It's important to note that these are claims made by a customer that has not been proven or disproved yet. The problem is, that nobody seems to be investigating the possible poop sandwich.
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
Did You Know Battle Creek has a Professional Wrestling Champion?

This Battle Creek native is a professional wrestling champion, WWE Hall of Famer, and founder of a cannabis company. Rob Van Dam graduated from Pennfield High School in the late 80s. Robert Alexander Szatkowski aka RVD has been in the spotlight nearly his entire life as his first WWE appearance, which paid him a whopping $100 happened when he was only 16 years old. RVD is one of only two wrestlers in history to once hold the WWE, ECW, and TNA world championships not to mention the longest tenure as champion in the ECW according to WWE.com,
Haunted Car Wash Coming To Lansing This Fall

Spooky season is officially just right around the corner, as the month of September rolls on the anticipation builds up. Everyone is going to Walgreens, Meijer's, Walmart, and so many other storms looking for Halloween decorations, costumes, and candy to get ready for the holiday festivities. For some people, that's enough to make them happy, while others like to enjoy the scary, creepy, and thrilling part of the season.
Goat Landscapers? They’re Real. You Can Find Them in Battle Creek

I just made a delightful discovery about a local business thanks to the Nextdoor app. I was pursuing the site, as I usually do when I'm bored, looking for the latest neighborhood drama, crime reports, events, and so on when I came across this post. Now, I'm going to show you the screenshot because you do have to have an account with Nextdoor to actually see the posts:
Have You Seen The Nightmare Before Christmas Jeep in Battle Creek?

A Battle Creek woman's obsession with Jeeps and Nightmare Before Christmas is pulling in tons of views on TikTok. Knottyjeepchick has found a place where her love of crochet, Jeeps, and Nightmare Before Christmas can seamlessly come together...TikTok. KnottyJeepChick currently has 15 thousand followers and 260.7 thousand total video likes. But, let's start out by talking about this jeep.
Battle Creek Police Search For Kidnapping Suspect

The search continues for a Battle Creek man who is being sought on multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend from her Battle Creek apartment. Battle Creek Police say that 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings forced the 29-year-old woman at gunpoint, from her apartment on Taft Court. Cummings then forced the victim into a white Chevy Malibu, and drove her to another home. The police then say that she decided to walk to a third home, in the area of Chestnut Street and Sherman Road, where Cummings was sitting in his car. The woman said that Cummings began yelling and fired a gunshot at her, but the victim wasn’t struck by the gunfire.
