Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Eyewitness News
New Milford woman no longer involved in gun lawsuit
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford woman at the center of a national gun rights group’s lawsuit against CT, seeking to get rid of a ban on assault weapons, is no longer involved with the case. She tells Channel 3 why. Patricia Brought of New Milford wants...
Six Connecticut cities among the top 50 most ethnically diverse: WalletHub
CONNECTICUT, USA — Six Connecticut cities were among the top 50 most ethnically diverse cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub. WalletHub took at look at America's current cultural profile. Over 500 of the largest cities in the U.S. were compared with three indicators of ethnic diversity. Each city was examined based on ethnicity and race, language and birthplace.
Inflation leaves Waterbury renters priced out of market
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — With inflation still red-hot, rent isn’t getting any better across Connecticut, as many people are finding themselves getting priced out of the market. Renters are feeling the pinch, especially low-income families. Inflation has taken a toll on Monisha Baker and her husband, who have been homeless in Waterbury since 2014. “Its […]
New Britain Resident Wins $100K In State Lottery
A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Manick Colon, of New Britain, claimed the "$100,000 Cashword 11" prize, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 12. The winning ticket was purchased at Key Food, located at 60 East Main St. in New Britain. to follow Daily Voice...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford residents push for fresh food in neighborhood
New Milford woman no longer involved in gun lawsuit. Meteorologist Connor Lewis said it's been a quiet hurricane season so far. Man arrested for calling in bomb threat to Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferry.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury’s officers reflect on National Policewoman Day
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Monday marked National Policewoman Day. Statistics show that in the U.S., only 10 percent of the police force is made up of women. Channel 3 spoke with some of the Waterbury Police Department’s officers on Monday. “I’m really proud to be a woman in this...
Eyewitness News
Hartford residents urge city to bring more options for fresh food
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The push continues in Hartford to increase access to fresh produce and better grocery options. The Hartford City Council passed a resolution this week urging the city to work with developers to try to attract a full-service grocery store operator. Significant sections of Hartford are more...
Real Estate Listings Have Gone Down Drastically In Hartford, Connecticut
According to data collected from Zillow exclusively by House Digest, the number of real estate listings in Hartford, Connecticut has continued to drop in 2022.
Eyewitness News
City of New Haven recognizes new tenants union
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven is now the first city in Connecticut to recognize a tenants union. Some feel it’s key with the cost of rent rising across the country. Tenants are not just concerned with rent prices, but also living conditions. As Mayor Justin Elicker signed...
Eyewitness News
Heritage Village in Southbury losing its community resource officer
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - There’s been a change at the state’s largest senior housing complex, and residents are not happy. Heritage Village in Southbury is losing its community resource officer. The facility has close to 5,000 residents and it’s 20-percent bigger than most Connecticut towns. Roeli Johansson...
Eyewitness News
States that vaccinate the most: Where CT ranks
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the country’s most vaccinated states. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an updated report on 2022′s States that Vaccinate the Most. Connecticut ranked 6th. In order to find out which states vaccinate most, WalletHub said it analyzed the 50 states and...
Timeline: Holyoke Homicides 2022
There have been five homicides in the City of Holyoke so far this year.
WCVB
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
NBC New York
3 Shot in Drive-by on I-95 in Connecticut; Highway Teeming With Cops
Three people were wounded in a bizarre drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 in Connecticut early Wednesday, triggering a sprawling law enforcement investigation and shutting down the highway for hours, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, cops in Darien contacted State Police just before 4 a.m. to report a vehicle...
WTNH.com
When will Connecticut see the fall foliage?
Conn. (WTNH) — You might be waiting longer to see the leaves change colors this year. Across the United States, the seasonal shift might be behind schedule. According to the Smoky Mountain fall foliage prediction map Connecticut’s peak will hit sometime between Oct. 3 and Oct. 17. However,...
NewsTimes
CT's best family dining restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
wshu.org
Police say number of gun 'switches' are on the rise in Connecticut
Switches that can transform semi-automatic guns into machine guns in a matter of minutes are appearing throughout Connecticut. These fingernail-sized devices, commonly known as Glock "switches" but also referred to as "auto sears," are easy to attach to common pistols. Once attached, this device can convert a single-bullet firing weapon into one that can fire all of its magazine until the trigger is lifted.
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for making bomb threat to Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferry
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he made a threat to the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferry Wednesday. Ferry service has been back open. The call came Wednesday just before noon. According to the Coast Guard, Bridgeport police received the threat. The caller claimed a...
News 12
Heavy rain floods streets in Bridgeport, strands motorists in Westport and Fairfield
Heavy rain floods streets in Bridgeport, strands motorists in Westport and Fairfield. A heavy dose of rain Tuesday morning caused street flooding in Fairfield County. Water rose in Bridgeport on Hancock and Maplewood avenues. Panaro Perrio, who lives in the neighborhood, says his sister's car became stuck in the water and a tree branch fell on his car.
Newington Town Crier
Memorial motorcycle ride honoring late officer set to take place in Newington, several other towns this weekend
NEWINGTON – The 18th annual Master Police Officer Peter Lavery Memorial Motorcycle Run will take place this weekend, rain or shine. Police have announced the route of the memorial ride, which will begin at Churchill Park and travel on Main Street and into Berlin before making its way into Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Middletown, Portland, Glastonbury, Wethersfield and back into Newington, where it will wrap up on Main Street at Churchill Park.
