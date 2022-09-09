New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
California's Mosquito Fire prompts more evacuations as it races toward mountain communities, burning homes and cars in its path
The Mosquito Fire burning in Northern California flared up Tuesday afternoon, charging toward a mountain community and torching more homes as it burned dangerously close to a high school. The inferno -- the largest wildfire currently burning in California -- began west of Lake Tahoe amid extreme heat September 6...
Albany Herald
Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell says FBI served him with subpoena for contents of his phone
Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and prominent backer of former President Donald Trump's false voter fraud claims, said Tuesday the FBI served him with a grand jury subpoena for the contents of his phone as part of an investigation into a Colorado election security breach. Lindell shared on social...
Albany Herald
Biden flies to Delaware to vote in state's primary election
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden boarded Air Force One around 6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday evening for a roughly 30-minute flight to their hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, landing with a little over an hour to spare before polls closed in the Delaware primary. Asked about the purpose of...
Albany Herald
2 more Texas DPS officers to be investigated over actions on day of Uvalde massacre
The Texas Department of Public Safety referred two more officers to the agency's Office of Inspector General late last week for formal investigation over their responses to the Robb Elementary massacre in Uvalde, a department spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday. This brings the total number of officers under formal investigation...
Albany Herald
History Channel's 'American Pickers' to film in Georgia
The “American Pickers” are excited to return to Georgia. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel’s hit television series throughout the state in December 2022. “American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.” The hit show follows skilled pickers as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
